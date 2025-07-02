Visualizing DUI’s Impact: Utah DPS to Unveil Arrest Awareness Display
Every one of the 11,440 impaired-driving arrests reflects a dangerous decision, and a growing trend. July is often a top month for DUI arrests in Utah, and DPS is calling on Utahns to plan a sober ride before they celebrate. This event aims to raise public awareness ahead of the holiday weekend and inform that extra DUI enforcement will be happening statewide. Over 200 extra DUI enforcement shifts will be worked by 32 Utah law enforcement agencies statewide between the two July holiday periods. The media is invited to interview officials from Utah Highway Patrol, DABS, and partnering organizations.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 10:00 am
WHERE: Calvin Rampton Complex, Ball Field (Northeast Side of Complex)
4501 S 2700 W, Taylorsville, UT 84129
WHO: (Media Availability)
Major Jeff Nigbur, Utah Highway Patrol Utah
Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services
Jason Mettmann, Communications Manager, Highway Safety Office
VISUALS: Link to media toolkit
Display of 11,440 aluminum cans
Law enforcement vehicles & officers in uniform from participating agencies
Campaign posters, digital campaign assets
MEDIA CONTACT:
Lt. Cameron Roden, Public Information Officer
Utah Highway Patrol, Utah Dept. of Public Safety
801.554.5659
[email protected]
