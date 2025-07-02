Submit Release
Visualizing DUI’s Impact: Utah DPS to Unveil Arrest Awareness Display

Salt Lake City, UT – In the wake of more than 11,000 DUI arrests in 2024, the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) wants the public to visualize this number through a demonstration of 11,440 aluminum cans, each representing a DUI arrest made in Utah in 2024. This powerful display serves as a reminder of the human and societal cost of impaired driving and underscores the department’s ongoing commitment to preventing DUI-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

Every one of the 11,440 impaired-driving arrests reflects a dangerous decision, and a growing trend.  July is often a top month for DUI arrests in Utah, and DPS is calling on Utahns to plan a sober ride before they celebrate.  This event aims to raise public awareness ahead of the holiday weekend and inform that extra DUI enforcement will be happening statewide. Over 200 extra DUI enforcement shifts will be worked by 32 Utah law enforcement agencies statewide between the two July holiday periods. The media is invited to interview officials from Utah Highway Patrol, DABS, and partnering organizations.

WHEN:  Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 10:00 am

WHERE:  Calvin Rampton Complex, Ball Field (Northeast Side of Complex)
4501 S 2700 W, Taylorsville, UT 84129 

WHO: (Media Availability) 
Major Jeff Nigbur, Utah Highway Patrol Utah
Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services
Jason Mettmann, Communications Manager, Highway Safety Office

VISUALSLink to media toolkit
Display of 11,440 aluminum cans
Law enforcement vehicles & officers in uniform from participating agencies 
Campaign posters, digital campaign assets

MEDIA CONTACT:
Lt. Cameron Roden, Public Information Officer
Utah Highway Patrol, Utah Dept. of Public Safety
801.554.5659
[email protected]

