ai24tv is The World's First Platform That Autonomously Generates and Curates Truth Based, AI Driven TV Content

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ai24tv Launches YouTube Channel to Make AI Education Accessible to Allai24tv, a new YouTube channel dedicated to artificial intelligence education, launched today with its debut video, The channel aims to empower learners worldwide by offering practical tutorials, AI news updates, tool reviews, and expert interviews, addressing the growing demand for accessible AI knowledge.The launch comes at a time when interest in AI education is surging, with a 2025 industry report noting that 68% of tech learners seek hands-on AI content to enhance their skills. ai24tv’s first video guides viewers through creating a no-code AI application, catering to beginners and professionals alike. The channel will release three videos weekly—every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 2 PM PST—covering topics from machine learning basics to emerging AI trends.“Our goal is to demystify AI and inspire a global audience to explore its potential,” said the joint CEO’s of AI24TV Pawel Stasinski & David Wiltsher. of ai24tv. “We’re starting with practical, engaging content to spark curiosity and innovation.”ai24tv’s content is designed to appeal to a diverse audience, from students to developers, with interactive elements like viewer challenges and community polls. The channel’s launch aligns with the increasing adoption of AI across industries, from healthcare to creative arts, as reported by recent tech surveys.ai24tv invites media and learners to explore its debut video on YouTubeAbout ai24tvai24tv is a YouTube channel delivering AI-focused tutorials, news, tool reviews, and interviews to educate and inspire a global audience. Launched on July 2, 2025, the channel is committed to making AI accessible to everyone.“We’re flipping the script on traditional TV,” said the joint CEO’s of AI24TV Pawel Stasinski & David Wiltsher. “With AI24TV, we’re not just broadcasting—we’re creating a living, breathing platform that evolves with every viewer. This is television that listens, learns, and delivers exactly what you want, when you want it.”The launch comes hot on the heels of the AI revolution in media, with networks like AI24TV leading the charge.Don’t miss the debut of the network we coded together! Tune in at @AI24TV on YouTube for live updates and exclusive content. AI24TV is ready to change how you see the world—one screen at a time.AI24TV is the pioneering AI-powered television network, delivering personalized, interactive, and innovative content to viewers worldwide. Built with state-of-the-art AI technology, AI24TV reimagines television as a dynamic, viewer-driven experience.View now on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@ai24tv Contact ai24tvnetwork@gmail.com

