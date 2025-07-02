Re:BC’s New Regenerative Travel Campaign Aims to Protect BC’s $22B Tourism Industry — and Its Future

Regenerative travel calls us to move beyond reducing impact—it’s about actively contributing to the vitality of people and place.” — Kirsten Ovstaas, spokesperson for Re:BC.

BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tourism in British Columbia is thriving. According to the B.C. Government’s 2023 Tourism Performance Highlights, the industry generates over $22 billion in revenue, supports more than 125,000 jobs, and contributes nearly $10 billion to the province’s GDP. But as visitor numbers grow, so do concerns about the pressure on local communities, ecosystems, and infrastructure.To address these growing tensions, Re:BC is launching a bold new campaign: “Re-education on Regeneration.” The initiative invites both travellers and tourism professionals to embrace a new vision of travel—one that not only sustains, but actively restores, revitalizes, and gives back.Regenerative tourism goes beyond “do no harm.” It’s a travel philosophy that seeks to improve the social and ecological health of destinations—supporting local economies, restoring natural environments, and fostering respectful relationships between visitors and host communities.While sustainability has long shaped tourism conversations, regenerative travel builds on it—emphasizing reciprocity, restoration, and long-term legacy.“Regenerative travel calls us to move beyond reducing impact—it’s about actively contributing to the vitality of people and place.” says Kirsten Ovstaas, spokesperson for Re:BC. “Whether you're volunteering at ThanksgivingBack in Revelstoke, visiting the local shops and restaurants in the Southern Gulf Islands, or leading a beach clean in Parksville, you're not just visiting—you’re actively participating in the restoration of place and culture.”The campaign will focus on education and accessibility, targeting audiences unfamiliar with regenerative travel. It will offer entry points through media storytelling, visual explainers, and community-led narratives. Featured stories will spotlight regenerative experiences in eight partner communities: Kelowna, Parksville Qualicum Beach, Prince George, Revelstoke, Southern Gulf Islands, and Sun Peaks.Powered by Tourismo, the destination marketing platform, Re:BC is more than a campaign—it’s an invitation to “travel differently,” by reconnecting with the land and those who care for it. From slow travel principles and Indigenous-led experiences to hands-on restoration projects, the campaign shows how tourism, when done right, can be a powerful force for good.Let’s not just leave no trace. Let’s leave a legacy of reparation.Discover how you can travel differently — visit rebctravel.ca to explore regenerative travel opportunities, hear community stories, and learn how to become a steward of the places you love.About Re:BCRe:BC is a regenerative tourism initiative powered by Tourismo, designed to help travellers and tourism professionals "travel differently." More than a campaign, Re:BC is a call to action — to reconnect with the land, learn from its people, and co-create experiences that heal and uplift communities and ecosystems. In partnership with Indigenous and rural communities across British Columbia, Re:BC supports tourism that enhances the social and ecological fabric of place through education, storytelling, and regenerative travel experiences.

