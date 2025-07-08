Nurenberg Paris Pledges $1,500 to Support Youth Development Through Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio

Nurenberg Paris Pledges $1,500 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio

Nurenberg Paris invites the community to join its effort to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, the NP4CLE Charity of the Month for July 2025.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nurenberg Paris, a Cleveland-based personal injury law firm, is expanding its commitment to youth development in Northeast Ohio. The firm invites the community to join its effort to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, the NP4CLE Charity of the Month for July 2025.

The NP4CLE Charity of the Month Program is Nurenberg Paris's community investment initiative. Since 2011, the program has directed over $75,000 to Cleveland-area nonprofits by converting social media engagement into donations. Each month, a different local organization is featured, allowing community members to generate support, without financial contribution. Past beneficiaries include other organizations addressing youth development, transportation, volunteer services, and family homelessness in Northeast Ohio.

For each new "Like" on Nurenberg Paris's Facebook page or "Follow" on Instagram between now and July 31, the firm will donate $5 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, up to $1,500 total. No financial contribution is needed from the public—simply sharing this story helps increase visibility for the organization and creates meaningful impact for local youth.

How You Can Help Support Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio:

• Visit and "Like": Facebook.com/NurenbergParis

• Follow: Instagram.com/nurenbergparis

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio provide essential afterschool programming throughout the region, offering youth ages 6-18 homework help, mentorship, and life skills development. The organization serves as an afterschool sanctuary, focusing on academic achievement, healthy lifestyles, and character development, with caring adult mentors providing guidance in a safe environment.

The results are impressive: 97% of Club teens expect to graduate from high school, and 76% of low-income members ages 12-18 earn mostly A's and B's—compared to 67% nationally. Additionally, 52% of 12th grade Club members express interest in STEM careers, nearly double the national average of 27%.

"We're proud to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio through our NP4CLE program," said Jeffrey M. Heller, partner at Nurenberg Paris. "Their dedication to creating opportunities for young people makes a lasting difference in our community."

About Nurenberg Paris:

Nurenberg Paris has represented injured Ohioans since 1928 and is known as one of the top personal injury law firms in Ohio. The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation has recognized them as regional leaders in community outreach. For more information, visit www.nphm.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.