SGS Launches FDA-Approved Food Contact Material Testing Service in Mexico

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is pleased to announce that its Naucalpan laboratory in Mexico is now approved to conduct US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-recognized testing for food contact materials (FCM).This approval enables the Naucalpan laboratory to conduct assessments according to the following standards:* FDA CFR 21 176.170 Determination of the soluble extract in chloroform in paper and cardboard used as materials that come into contact with food* FDA 21 CFR 177.1520 Determination of the soluble and extractable fraction in olefin polymers used as food contact material* FDA 21 CFR 175.300 Determination of chloroform-soluble extract in polymeric coatings and resins used as food contact materialThrough FDA-compliant testing, brands can support good manufacturing practices (GMP) and demonstrate alignment with key regulatory requirements.FDA testing for FCM covers:* Safety – Is the product safe for its intended use?* Efficacy – Does it perform as claimed?* Stability – How stable is it over time and under various conditions?* Toxicity – Are there harmful materials and substances present?FDA approval is a globally recognized mark of quality, confirming that a product meets essential safety, performance and labeling requirements. It helps protect consumers from substandard or unsafe products and builds trust in the marketplace. For manufacturers, FDA approval offers faster, compliant access to the US market and enables a competitive edge.Carla Álvarez, Director, Connectivity & Products, Mexico, said: “This expansion in our testing and certification services in Naucalpan reflects our commitment to helping the FCM industry meet global standards and reach key markets like the US. FDA approval not only enables access, but it also protects US consumers from substandard products. By offering recognized FCM testing locally, we help clients move to market faster, with greater confidence and compliance.”About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

