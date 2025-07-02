AMBIR Launches Advanced Healthcare Barcode Scanner Series to Enhance Patient Safety and Clinical Productivity

AMBIR Digital Scanning Solutions

New BR112 USB and BR212 Wireless Scanners Feature Patient Comfort Modes and Superior Durability for Healthcare Environments

WOOD DALE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMBIR Technology, a leading provider of digital capture technology for businesses and consumers. Today AMBIR announced the launch of two new healthcare-focused barcode scanners: the BR112 Healthcare USB Barcode Scanner and the BR212 Wireless Healthcare Barcode Scanner. Both devices are specifically engineered to meet the demanding requirements of healthcare facilities while prioritizing patient comfort and clinical efficiency.

The new scanner series addresses critical healthcare challenges by providing reliable scanning of challenging barcodes found on wristbands, medicine bottles, IV bags, and syringes, while incorporating innovative patient comfort features that minimize disruption during patient care. "We responded to a critical need in healthcare facilities to modernize the barcode scanners with the highest quality devices while keeping costs at a reasonable level given the current environment" Said Mike O'Leary, Founder & President of AMBIR.

AMBIR has a long history of providing high quality products for the healthcare industry. For over 25 years, AMBIR document, insurance card and ID scanners have been the leading brand used by hospitals. AMBIR's reputation in the industry is for innovation and quality, backed by strong warranties and a US-based support team that has in-depth knowledge of healthcare software systems that are our scanners commonly pair with such as EMR and EHR. According to O'Leary, "Healthcare is our primary industry vertical and we are committed to expanding our catalog of products. This includes the addition of mobile scanners for hospital WOW (workstation on wheels) carts, signature pads and now barcode scanners".

About AMBIR

AMBIR is a manufacturer of digital capture solutions for businesses and consumers. Headquartered in Chicago, IL and founded over 25 years ago on the premise of creating the highest quality hardware backed by hands-on support. AMBIR provides a variety of document and card scanners, eSignature pads and barcode scanners for various industries including healthcare, financial services, legal and more. We are known for being a hands-on organization who supports its clients with an internal team of dedicated professionals who know their clients by name. AMBIR is considered a market leading solution in the healthcare space due to its wide selection of products that integrate with leading EMR/EHR systems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.