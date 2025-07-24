AMBIR announced that it has officially joined the Laserfiche Solution Provider Program

AMBIR Digital Scanning Solutions

New partnership allows AMBIR Scanners to be a critical point of document capture for Laserfiche's document automation software.

WOOD DALE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMBIR today announced that it has joined the Laserfiche Solution Provider Program. By partnering with Laserfiche, AMBIR will support organizations’ digital transformation needs using the leading SaaS technology for intelligent content management and business process automation. AMBIR has certified many of its most popular document and card scanners so that they work in conjunction with the Laserfiche application.

By joining the Laserfiche Solution Provider Program, AMBIR will empower organizations to optimize workflows and business processes, accelerate human productivity, and enforce information governance. AMBIR is the digital capture point in the process for companies and makes a wide array of solutions designed to capture physical documents in many forms including documents, ID’s, cards and more. For over 25 years, AMBIR has been recognized for the quality of its devices and the ease with which they integrate into a variety of software solutions such as Laserfice.

“We are pleased to welcome AMBIR to the Laserfiche Solution Provider Program and combine their expertise with AI-driven solutions for document management and process automation,” said Laserfiche Vice President of Sales Josep Domingot. “We look forward to collaborating with AMBIR to drive transformative initiatives for our mutual customers.”

Laserfiche is dedicated to the success of its partners and provides a robust support system to help solution providers reach business goals. Training sessions, a responsive technical support program and an intuitive support site are just a few of the resources that connect solution providers with the global Laserfiche community.

About AMBIR

AMBIR is a manufacturer of digital capture solutions for businesses and consumers. Headquartered in Chicago, IL and founded over 25 years ago on the premise of creating the highest quality hardware backed by hands-on support. AMBIR provides a variety of document and card scanners, eSignature pads and barcode scanners for various industries including healthcare, financial services, legal and more. We are known for being a hands-on organization who supports its clients with an internal team of dedicated professionals who know their clients by name. AMBIR is considered a market leading solution in the healthcare space due to it's wide selection of products that integrate with leading EMR/EHR systems.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations digitally transform operations and manage their content with AI-powered solutions. Through scalable workflows, customizable forms, no-code templates and AI-enabled capabilities, the Laserfiche® document management platform accelerates how business gets done. Trusted by organizations of all sizes — from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises — Laserfiche empowers teams to boost productivity, foster collaboration, and deliver a superior customer experience at scale. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Laserfiche operates globally, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

