AMBIR announces the availability of its new thermal label printer for healthcare applications

AMBIR Digital Scanning Solutions

New device from AMBIR is capable of quickly printing medical wristbands, butterfly labels for Optometry applications and medical inventory labels.

WOOD DALE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMBIR today announced the availability of the AMBIR LP230 2-inch Direct Thermal Wristband and Label Printer for Healthcare Applications. This represents the latest in a line of high-end thermal labels printers developed and sold by AMBIR for use in business, consumer and now healthcare/clinical applications. The new cutting-edge device is capable of printing medical grade wristbands, inventory labels and butterfly labels without the need to modify or change configuration.

One of the primary functions of the new printer is wristband and butterfly label printing for patient information in barcodes in acute care environments. The AMBIR LP230 Thermal Printer delivers dependable performance designed to improve patient safety and experience across healthcare environments. This compact, versatile printer serves essential functions in acute and non-acute settings, from admissions and emergency departments to nursing stations and beyond. Built for durability, the LP230 is engineered to provide years of reliable service in demanding healthcare environments.

AMBIR has a long history dating back to 2001 of delivering high quality digital capture and output solutions to the healthcare sector. Today 75% of the Top 100 Hospital Systems in the United States use AMBIR products. From ID and Insurance Card Scanners to Signature Pads, Barcode Scanners and now Wristband label printers, AMBIR has been a proud supplier to the nation’s leading healthcare entities. Said Michael O’Leary, CEO and Chairman of AMBIR: “AMBIR has always been committed to producing the highest quality solutions that meet the rigorous demands of healthcare. We firmly believe this new line of printers will set the standard for quality and flexibility for the thousands of hospitals, clinics and practices that use AMBIR products”.

The LP230 is currently available through AMBIR directly as well as through its many reseller and distribution channels. It is able to connect and work in a variety of physical settings including mobile workstations (WOW carts), registration desks and back office.

About AMBIR

AMBIR is a manufacturer of digital capture solutions for businesses and consumers. Headquartered in Chicago, IL and founded over 25 years ago on the premise of creating the highest quality hardware backed by hands-on support. AMBIR provides a variety of document and card scanners, eSignature pads and barcode scanners for various industries including healthcare, financial services, legal and more. We are known for being a hands-on organization who supports its clients with an internal team of dedicated professionals who know their clients by name. AMBIR is considered a market leading solution in the healthcare space due to it's wide selection of products that integrate with leading EMR/EHR systems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.