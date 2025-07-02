24/7 Creative Agency is Celebrating Summer with a Jam Packed Schedule of Events in Atlanta.

Marketing maven, Serena Martin, is gearing up for a jam packed schedule of events in Atlanta. Kevin Kevonian, Armen Living’s owner, President, and CEO, and their marketing consultant Serena Martin at a recent event in Las Vegas. 24/7 Creative Agency will host events at Summer Casual Market and Atlanta Market at AmericasMart. 24/7 Creative Agency event schedule at AmericasMart on July 15-21, 2025. 24/7 Creative Agency supports a wide range of clients including artists, authors, designers, manufacturers, retailers, non-profits, and a variety of other creatives clearly define and express their unique marketing goals.

24/7 Creative Agency will host various social events at AmericasMart in Atlanta from July 15 to 21, 2025.

We would like to express our sincere appreciation for everything 24/7 has helped us accomplish. Serena’s level of expertise, motivates us to strive for new levels of engagement.” — Kevin Kevonian, Armen Living’s President, & CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-faceted marketing and consulting company, 24/7 Creative Agency , is celebrating summer in Atlanta with a jam-packed schedule of exciting events on July 15-21, 2025“I can't wait for all the fun I have planned for the Summer Markets. With events in mid-July at the Casual Market in Atlanta, followed by more events planned for Las Vegas Market at the end of the month.” Serenain Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency’s President, commented “This summer is exciting as many of my clients are preparing to launch new collections and host a wide range of social events that is sure to drive traffic to each of their showrooms and entice buyers by their new introductions.”A master at her craft, Serena, the founder of 24/7 Creative Agency, is known for her inventive approach to supporting home and furnishings manufacturers and collaborating with trade organizations. Through creating innovative events and engagements, Serena spearheads each event's success with campaigns to promote product launches and original programming that drive traffic and increase show attendance.Kicking on the opening day of Casual Market in Atlanta, 24/7’s client Armen Living is partnering with IHFRA to host their Happy Hour + Member Meet-up on Tuesday, July 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. The International Home Furnishings Representatives Association (IHFRA) Member Meet-up invites its sales rep members to a fun and spirited event. Non-members or industry professionals looking to learn more about joining their organization will also be present. Beer, wine, cocktails, and light snacks will be provided.Following IHFRA + Armen Living mixer, a combined Birthday Bash Kick-Off Party & Casual News Now Award Awards Celebration will be held on Tuesday, July 15 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in space B1, F2. This event will honor the International Casual Furniture Association (ICFA) 67th year driving the outdoor living industry and introduce Casual News Now's Casual Industry Awards, honoring some of the best and brightest in multiple categories.“I am so excited that one of my clients, Wendy Glaister Interiors, is a finalist in this year's Casual News Now's Casual Industry Awards, for Best Outdoor Design.” Serena Martin shared, “Wendy’s Outdoor Oasis project is a stunning example of outdoor luxury and design excellence. I am so honored that Wendy’s project is a finalist for Casual News Now, Casual Industry Awards.”Serena added that this project features a chef's kitchen with freezer and refrigerator drawers, a sink, ice maker, warming drawer, gas grill, and pizza oven, within two 12-foot waterfall islands. The surrounding area includes an expansive pergola and lounging area, custom sofa and swivel chairs, as well as a 6-foot linear gas fireplace. Glaister also worked with a local craftsman to design a custom dining table with a built-in fire feature to ensure cozy meals no matter the weather. With a four-seasons design concept, Glaister maximized the recreational amenities by updating the pool deck, adding a jacuzzi, and designing a new putting green, a bocce ball court, and a pickleball court for the family’s year-round enjoyment.On Wednesday, July 16th, WithIt is inviting market attendees to start your day with meaningful connections at AmericasMart as its members and the design & trade community will enjoy a networking event with pastries and mimosas from 9 - 11 a.m. in the Norwalk Furniture Showroom – B1, Floor 14-F5. As a fun bonus, all attendees will receive a laptop cover (designed by The Howard Elliott Collection and gifted at their recent Jun conference) while guests will be inspired by a discussion on authentic networking with useful tips on how to grow your community.On Wednesday, July 16, and Thursday, July 17, from 4 to 6 p.m., Armen Living will host Happy Hour events to highlight their new 2025 Outdoor Collection, in their Showroom Bldg 1-6-A-2. Armen Living’s Kevin Kevonian, owner, President, and CEO, commented, “On behalf of all of us at Armen Living, we would like to express our sincere appreciation for everything 24/7 has helped us accomplish. Serena’s level of expertise, coupled with her cheerful spirit, motivates us to strive for new levels of engagement with our audience. We're looking forward to exciting events at the summer markets and to our continued collaboration for years to come!”Rounding out 24/7 Creative Agency’s jam-packed summer market schedule in Atlanta, their team is proud to promote Award-winning designers Dwayne Bergmann and Kyle Barrett, Barrett Bergmann Home (BBH), who are making their Summer debut at Atlanta Market, July 15-21. This launch will feature the brand’s full range of thoughtfully designed categories: Home Fragrances, Decorative Accessories, Real-Touch Florals, Bath Vanities, and Fine Linens in Bldg 2, Floor 1, Booth #100E. ​Barrett Bergmann Home—a luxury, trade-only brand created by designers, for designers—with a shared desire to offer beautifully made, customizable products that meet the standards of today’s discerning trade professionals. Trade buyers can register for access at shopbbh.com.Serena Martin commented, “I am incredibly thrilled to share that in August of this year, I celebrated my agency's 6th anniversary. I feel so grateful to celebrate another year supporting such a wide range of clients, and I truly never imagined that embarking on the courageous journey of owning my own business and diving into entrepreneurship would be so rewarding." Serena leverages her extensive experience in the interior design industry and over 15 years in wholesale manufacturing to offer endless marketing strategies to a diverse clientele. Over the past five years, her small business has flourished into a full-service marketing and publicity agency, reflecting her expertise and dedication. ​In addition to running her boutique marketing and consulting agency, Serena joined the women's organization WithIt in November 2024 as its new VP of Events—Co-Chair. To learn more about WithIt.org, visit withit.org/events to see all of the fun events their team is planning.About:24/7 Creative Agency is a full-service creative marketing agency that specializes in enabling small and large businesses with creative solutions to help them define, express, and craft their individual identity. Meticulously crafting their clients' every need to deliver unique brand marketing solutions and to elevate and expand their marketing for optimum business growth. Whether your company is looking to uplift your marketing, update your brand, and grow your audience, 24/7 Creative Agency can help you get there! View our services.Known for bringing an undeniable passion and enthusiastic approach to everything she does, 24/7’s founder, Serena Martin has a professional work history that includes 15 + years specializing in marketing for the home furnishings and kitchen & bath industries. It contains one tech company, five trade manufacturers, three residential design firms, hospitality and casino design, large-scale event & trade show production, photo styling, visual merchandising, and B2B + B2C sales. In addition to her work history, Serena holds a BA in Interior Design from SFSU and has interior design expertise in residential, commercial, and hospitality design. Outside of her professional work, she donates her time to volunteering within the design community and supporting various trade organizations, including Withit, ISFD, IFDA, IDS, and ASID.###

