Dir Think Tank (DTT) Announces New Cabinet to Continue Its Mission

Dir Think Tank Panjkora Division Dir Development Jirga

Dir has always been either under direct or indirect control or influence of all big empires of the past due to the availability of natural resources, yet Pakistan has not taken advantage of this fact” — Rahim Shah Akhunkhail, Founder of DTT

DIR, PAKHTUNKHWA, PAKISTAN, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dir , a strategic location surrounded and connected with Chitral, Bajaur, Swat, Malakand and Afghanistan, remains undeveloped. Dir has remained the center of various religious orthodoxies and spiritualism and several civilizations have developed and passed through it. The history of Dir valley is very old and can be traced back to the Stone Age, Dravidians, and Arian civilizations. A town in the present-day Dir known as Darora is believed had been named after Dravidians Civilization. After the arrival of Arians, the whole Gandhara Region including Dir, Swat and Taxila etc. remained under the influence of Persian Empire in 522 BC. In 327 BC, even Alexander the Great could not resist Dir Valley and entered it from Jalalabad, Afghanistan through Bajaur.Historical research shows that Dir Valley has remained the home of different civilizations throughout history. Before the independence of Pakistan, Dir was a princely state, and it remained so until 1969 when it was merged with Pakistan.The government of Pakistan has yet to realize the strategic importance of Dir and a group of intellectuals has gathered under the umbrella of Dir Think Tank (DTT) to promote the resource rich geography and abundant human capital available.DTT advocates regional development through research & analysis, highlighting needs & solutions, guiding lawmakers, public & institutions in shaping policies, monitoring initiatives, engaging in peace-building measures, and continuous improvements.In a most recent meeting, DTT formally announced its new cabinet for 2025 and 2026 term of the following individuals.• Mr. Rahim Shah Akhunkhail – Founder & President• Dr. Muhammad Usman – Vice President, Operation• Dr. Altaf Hussain Akhunkhail – Vice President, Relationship Management• Dr. Wali Rahman – General Secretary• Dr. Itbar Khan – Treasurer• Dr. Muhammad Ayub Khan – Secretary of Information• Dr. Wajid Raza – Focal Executive, SBBU Sheringal• Mr. Shanzeb Akhunkhail – Social Media“In addition to regular membership, DTT will recruit CORE members to help us execute our strategic initiatives”, Said Dr. Muhamad Usman, Vice President of DTT Operation.The “Core Members” will work closely with the cabinet and must be action oriented, deliver assigned tasks on time and provide their expertise and time without any financial compensation. Those who are interested in becoming a CORE Member of DTT, please contact any of the above cabinet members.DTT advocates regional development through research & analysis, highlighting needs & solutions, guiding lawmakers, public & institutions in shaping policies, monitoring initiatives, engaging in peace-building measures, and continuous improvements.

