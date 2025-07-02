Home Health Monitoring Devices Market Forecast 2025–2034: Insights on Market Size and Competitive Landscape

Home Health Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Home Health Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presenting recent statistics, the home health monitoring devices market has witnessed a vigorous growth pattern. It has shot up from $1.34 billion in 2024 to $1.42 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.5%. The reasons driving the growth within the historical period can be traced back to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding geriatric population worldwide, growing awareness about preventive healthcare, spiraling healthcare costs promoting home care resolutions, and the escalating adoption of IoT in healthcare.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Home Health Monitoring Devices Market Size?

At the ongoing pace, the home health monitoring devices market size is anticipated to see a strong surge in the upcoming years, reaching $1.74 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The predictive growth within the forecast period can be attributed to expanding demand for remote patient monitoring, supportive government initiatives promoting telehealth and remote monitoring, advances in internet connectivity and mobile network penetration, increasing smartphone penetration, and a heightened demand for real-time health monitoring and alerts.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24561&type=smp

Does Telehealth Adoption Fuel The Demand For Home Health Monitoring Devices Market?

The growing adoption of telehealth, which uses technology to facilitate healthcare and consultations from a distance, eliminating the need for in-person visits, is presumed to accelerate the growth of the home health monitoring devices market. The ascending demand for telehealth is due to the convenience it offers, allowing patients quicker consultations with doctors right from their homes, saving time and travel. In essence, the rise in telehealth adoption lays a solid foundation for home health monitoring devices, as it allows healthcare providers to remotely access real-time patient data essential for accurate diagnosis, timely intervention, and effective ongoing care without demanding in-person visits.

This spur in telehealth usage has been confirmed by a survey conducted by Rock Health, a US-based company focused on digital health and healthcare innovation.

Which Key Industry Players Are Shaping The Home Health Monitoring Devices Market Scenario?

The home health monitoring devices market is populated by major players like Abbott Laboratories Inc., Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., ResMed Inc., Masimo Corporation, ChoiceMMed America Corp., Beurer GmbH, iRhythm Technologies Inc., A&D Company Limited, Microlife Corporation, Telli Health LLC, AliveCor Inc., CareSimple Inc., BioBeat Technologies Ltd., BioIntelliSense Inc., Tenovi Inc., 100Plus Inc., BodiMetrics LLC, Oxitone Medical Ltd., and Guangdong Transtek Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-health-monitoring-devices-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Home Health Monitoring Devices Market?

Indeed, there is a strong emphasis on developing advanced solutions among the major companies operating in the home health monitoring devices market. A tangible example is the development of smartwatches for virtual patient monitoring, designed to integrate seamlessly with health apps and telehealth platforms, facilitating easy data sharing with healthcare providers. In July 2024, KORE, a U.S.-based Internet of Things IoT company, launched the mCareWatch 241, a smartwatch for virtual patient monitoring. This watch is equipped with an emergency SOS function, communication features, and GPS location tracking, all intended to provide reliable safety, along with a suite of health monitoring tools.

How Is The Home Health Monitoring Devices Market Segmented?

The home health monitoring devices market report encompasses –

1 By Type: Heart Monitors, Breath Monitors, Hematology Monitors, Multi-Parameter Monitors, Other Types

2 By Application: Care Centre, Household, Other Applications

3 By End User: Elderly Population, Chronic Disease Patients, General Health-Conscious Consumers, Post-Operative And Rehabilitation Patients, Healthcare Providers And Caregivers

Subsegments:

1 By Heart Monitors: ECG Monitors, Heart Rate Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders

2 By Breath Monitors: Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers, Capnographs, Breath Analyzers

3 By Hematology Monitors: Blood Glucose Monitors, INR Monitors, Hemoglobin Monitors, Blood Clotting Time Monitors

4 By Multi-Parameter Monitors: Vital Signs Monitors, Portable ICU Monitors, Wearable Multi-Parameter Devices

5 By Other Types: Body Temperature Monitors, Sleep Apnea Monitors, Urine Analyzers, Electrolyte Monitors, Activity And Fitness Trackers

What Are The Regional Insights In The Home Health Monitoring Devices Market?

In 2024, North America had the largest share in the home health monitoring devices market. Asia-Pacific, however, is projected to outstrip other regions in terms of growth in the forecast period. The regions covered in the home health monitoring devices market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Digital Health Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-health-monitoring-devices-global-market-report

Real Time Health Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-time-health-monitoring-devices-global-market-report

Smart Home Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-home-devices-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. As a research conglomerate with over 15000+ reports across 27 industries spanning 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company boasts a solid reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Empowered with 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, we aim to equip you with the information necessary to stay competitive.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas - +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe - +44 7882 955267

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.