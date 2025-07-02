BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 Now Available for Pre-Order with Early Prime Day Sale

The BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 is a compact 1kWh portable power station, now available for pre-order. For Camping For Short Outages

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer adventures heat up and Prime Day approaches, BLUETTI , a leading innovator in portable clean energy solutions, has opened pre-orders for its all-new compact power station—the Elite 100 V2 portable power station. Designed for camping trips and light backup, this powerful model is available now at a special early bird price of $399.To celebrate this launch and help users gear up for summer travel or hurricane season, BLUETTI is also rolling out Early Prime Day discounts of up to 55% across nearly its entire product lineup, valid through July 7 on both Amazon and the BLUETTI website.Portable Power for Outdoor Escapes and Light Backup (~1kWh)The Elite 100 V2 is the ideal solution for campers, overlanders, and short-term backup needs. As the upgraded successor to the popular AC180 portable power station, the Elite 100 V2 delivers a similar impressive 1,024Wh capacity while slashing its size by 35% and shedding 30% of its weight. It’s compact enough to fit neatly under car seats while offering 1,800W output across 11 versatile outlets. More importantly, it can power essentials like induction cooktops, kettles, coffee makers, and even high-demand appliances such as portable AC units and full-size refrigerators due to its 3,600W surge capacity. With updated 1,000W solar input, it can fully recharge in just 70 minutes—perfect for quick outdoor stops or frequent, short-term outages.Other entry-level units also join the early Prime Day deals lineup:AC70: 768Wh capacity, 1,000W output—great for picnics and weekend getaways. Now available at $329 (45% off).AC2A: Ultra-portable 204.8Wh unit under 8 lbs—enough to power phones, laptops, and drones. Now $139 (37% off).Versatile Power for Family Gatherings at Home or Off the Grid (~2kWh)Unlock hassle-free outdoor cooking with the Elite 200 V2. It easily handles electric grills, kettles, coffee makers, portable fridges, and full camping cook setups. With its 2,073.6Wh capacity and 2,600W output (3,900W surge), you can connect up to nine devices at once. Enjoy 16dB quiet, emission-free cooking on balconies, in backyards, at parks, or campsites—no fuel, no fumes, no wildfire worries. It’s currently available at a record-low price of $899 with 47% off.Another standout 2kWh solution, the AC200L delivers 2,400W of power (3,600W surge) with a 2,048Wh capacity, expandable up to 7.6kWh. It is well-suited for all-night movie marathons, rooftop screenings, and backyard gatherings. Additionally, it integrates smoothly into off-grid setups in RVs, trailers, and vans when paired with a D40 DC-DC charger. Now available for $999 (38% off).Home Backup Power for Outages (~3kWh)As hurricane and summer storm season ramp up, reliable backup power becomes essential. BLUETTI’s widely acclaimed AC300 home battery backup delivers 3,000W output power and supports expandable capacity up to 22kWh—enough to keep an average household running for days during severe weather. It also supports generator charging for quiet, fume-free overnight use, especially valuable in outage-prone areas like Texas. Now priced from $1,399 (44% off).For users with higher demands, the AC500 home battery backup provides 5,000W output power and starts at $1,799 (40% off). The AC300 and AC500 qualify for the 30% Residential Clean Energy Credit in the U.S., providing additional savings.Special Launch Pricing & Prime Day GuaranteeThe Elite 100 V2 is now available for exclusive pre-order on Amazon and BLUETTI’s official store, starting at an early bird price of $399—50% off until July 11. An extra 5% off applies to this cutting-edge innovation—and sitewide—with code BLUETTI5OFF. All BLUETTI customers can also enjoy 30-day price protection during this Prime Day: if prices drop further, the difference will be refunded.About BLUETTIAs a pioneer in clean energy technology, BLUETTI provides reliable, innovative home battery backups and portable power stations for outdoor living. Trusted by over 3.5 million users in 110+ countries, it champions energy independence through sustainable innovation. Through initiatives like LAAF (Light An African Family), BLUETTI expands access to clean energy in underserved regions and upholds its commitment to ESG values.

