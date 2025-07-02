Digiarty Adds 4K and 60fps Screen Recording to VideoProc Converter AI on Windows and Mac

VideoProc Converter AI Logo

Digiarty updates VideoProc Converter AI (V8.1 for Windows and V7.6 for Mac), introducing 4K and 60fps Screen Recording for Smoother and Sharper Captures.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software, a long-established multimedia software developer, has released an important update to its flagship product VideoProc Converter AI, now available as Version 8.1 for Windows and Version 7.6 for macOS. This latest release introduces support for 4K resolution and 60fps screen and webcam recording, meeting the growing demand for high-quality video capture across creative, educational, and professional use cases.

As an all-in-one toolkit, VideoProc Converter AI integrates screen recording, video conversion, downloading, editing, and AI video enhancement. With Level-3 hardware acceleration and an intuitive interface, it enables both beginners and advanced users to produce professional-level results with minimal effort.

What’s New in Version 8.1 (Windows) and 7.6 (Mac)

This update introduces two long-awaited features:

• 4K screen recording: Record desktop or webcam footage in ultra-HD (3840x2160) resolution for maximum clarity and fine detail.

• Up to 60fps recording: Capture motion-intensive content like gaming, tutorials, and sports with fluid, stutter-free playback.

Additional improvements in this release include:

• Optimized Face Restoration in the AI Image Enhancer module for sharper, more natural facial details.

• Updated Downloader Engine, supporting the latest algorithms to expand compatibility with YouTube and other media platforms.

Why 4K 60fps Recording Matters

“For years, users have struggled with blurry visuals and choppy frame rates when recording high-motion content,” said Angie Tane, Marketing Manager at Digiarty. “With the new version, we’ve bridged the gap by enabling sharper and smoother screen and webcam recording that meets professional standards without the learning curve or the hardware demands.”

Real-World Use Cases for 4K 60fps Recording:

1. Gaming Content Creation

Recording at 4K 60fps ensures that fast-paced action and micro-movements in modern games are captured without lag or frame drop, crucial for streamers, YouTubers, and esports analysts.

2. Software Tutorials & Demos

Mouse movement, UI transitions, and onscreen interactions are recorded in full fidelity, improving viewer understanding and lending a polished, professional look to educational content.

3. High-Motion Scenarios

From animated presentations to sports broadcasts and data dashboards, 60fps reduces blur and ghosting during fast transitions—ideal for video editors and creative professionals.

4. Enhanced Viewing Comfort

High-frame-rate content offers smoother visuals that are easier on the eyes, particularly for long-form video consumption. As more platforms and displays support 60fps, it becomes the new norm for creators.

AI Enhancement Takes Recording to the Next Level

As a one-stop toolkit, VideoProc Converter AI offers a complete workflow from recording to enhancement, allowing users to easily upscale recordings using AI Super Resolution, denoise and sharpen screen captures automatically, and restore clarity in blurry webcam footage.

This is especially useful for:

• Gamers: Highlight reels, tutorials, machinima creation, and sharing social moments.

• Educators: Recording lectures, classes, and product walkthroughs with clarity.

• Content Creators: Producing high-quality short videos for social media.

• Remote Professionals: Creating professional presentations, training videos, and webinars.

VideoProc Converter AI provides an intuitive alternative to OBS Studio, ShareX, or costly editors like Camtasia. Its lightweight design ensures stable performance even on mid-range PCs or Macs, offering 4K and 60fps recording without the steep system demands or learning curve.

Pricing and Availability

VideoProc Converter AI V8.1 (Windows) and V7.6 (Mac) are available now. Existing users can update within the software. A free trial is offered on the official website, with discounted pricing for full licenses:

https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/buy.htm

About VideoProc

Founded in 2018, VideoProc is redefining media processing by integrating powerful AI technologies with efficient, hardware-accelerated video and audio editing and conversion solutions.

About Digiarty Software

Founded in 2006, Digiarty Software focuses on creating innovative multimedia solutions for video processing, AI enhancement, and digital content creation. Its flagship product, VideoProc Converter AI, serves over 4.6 million users worldwide, helping individuals and professionals create, convert, enhance, and share video and image content with ease. For more information, please visit https://www.videoproc.com/.

