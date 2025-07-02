Anchors of Hope Veteran Hiring Campaign Honors America’s Legacy of Service this Independence Day

Anchors of Hope 2025

Nationwide Hiring Effort Led by Overwatch Mission Critical Runs Through Veterans Day, November 11, 2025

Hiring veterans into America’s essential industries is how we strengthen the country from within. We’re building the future—and no one’s better prepared to lead it than those who’ve already served.” — Kirk Offel, U.S. Navy veteran and CEO of Overwatch Mission Critical

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On this Independence Day, as Americans reflect on the sacrifices that have preserved our freedom, Overwatch Mission Critical is calling on employers across the country to take action—not just in gratitude, but with purpose. Anchors of Hope , the national veteran hiring campaign relaunched each June on the anniversary of D-Day, is in full swing through Veterans Day, November 11, with one clear mission: hire veterans, first responders, and military spouses into meaningful roles that build America’s future.From the frontlines of combat to the frontlines of innovation, veterans bring leadership, discipline, and an unwavering sense of mission. Yet, too many struggle to find their place after military service. Anchors of Hope is Overwatch’s answer: a movement that connects America’s defenders to the nation’s most critical industries—where their skills are urgently needed and deeply valued.“This isn’t charity—it’s a national imperative,” said Kirk Offel, U.S. Navy veteran and CEO of Overwatch Mission Critical. “Hiring veterans into America’s essential industries is how we strengthen the country from within. We’re building the future—and no one’s better prepared to lead it than those who’ve already served.”A Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Overwatch Holdings is committed to creating pathways for transitioning service members and military families. Its initiatives include:Talent War Group – executive search firm placing veterans in high-impact business leadership rolesOverwatch DoD SkillBridge Program – connecting transitioning service members to internships in the data center industryPatriot Power Services – developing the infrastructure powering America’s AI futureThis Independence Day, Overwatch is calling on American companies to make a declaration of their own: Take the Anchors of Hope Pledge—and commit to hiring at least one veteran, military spouse, or first responder between now and Veterans Day.“If freedom means anything, it must include opportunity for those who defended it,” Offel added. “Independence Day is the perfect time to turn patriotic sentiment into tangible support.”TAKE THE 2025 HIRING PLEDGE : 158 Days. One Hire. A Lifetime of Impact.Employers ready to stand with America’s heroes can email: Recruitment@weareoverwatch.com or Operations@talentwargroup.com.

