Competition law must protect more than big business

A radical review of Irish competition law was demanded at the biennial delegate conference of the ICTU in Belfast during a debate on a new economic model preached by the Nevin Economic Research Institute and Congress.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, highlighted the persistent failure of the Consumer Protection and Competition Commission and its predecessor the Competition Authority, to prevent concentration of ownership within the media sector.

Announcing that unions Unite, Siptu and the NUJ have lodged a joint objection to the acquisition of Galway based Connacht Tribune by Formpress Publishing/Iconic Newspapers, owned by anti-union giant Concierge, Dooley said the power of Iconic as the dominant owner in the regional press sector illustrated the inadequacy of current competition law.

Current laws relating to media ownership allow for consideration of the IR record of companies and engagement with state agencies, such as the Workplace Relations Commission but are seldom used.

Dooley said anti-union activities are anti-competitive and penalise good employers. He was speaking in the context of NERI's recommendation of recognition of the concept of "good work."

Completion law must serve the public and not just the interests of big business. Competitiveness was not just about facilitating big business.

Owen Reidy, ICTU general secretary, said:

“Everyone wants to see a strong economy, with good, well-paid jobs. Yet in the face of global challenges and changing economic environment, we hear the same old calls for cuts to wages and threats to workers’ rights. “Now is the time to decide what we want our future to look like. We cannot continue with the same risky overreliance on corporation tax receipts. Our New Economic Model sets out a clear framework for a productive, stable, and supportive economy, one that places workers at the heart of economic resilience. "Congress as the representative voice of workers on the island of Ireland has developed this New Economic Model in conjunction with NERI as our serious contribution to the debate about how we want our society to look and what type of economy we aspire to for our children and grandchildren. We intend to relentlessly promote and popularise this progressive vision of how this island can and should be over the next number of years and beyond. “Support for collective bargaining, valuing care, and investing in infrastructure: these aren’t just good for workers and families, they support the wider economy as well. With the New Economic Model, we’re demonstrating a clear vision of the future.”

NUJ delegates Carolyn Farrar, Bernie Ni Fhlatharta , Kathryn Johnston and Séamus Dooley pictured during the debate on the ICTU's New economic model. Séamus Dooley, NUJ general secretary

