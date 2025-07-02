EXANTE Rolls out Latest Platform Enhancements

We're investing in resilience, performance, and intelligent design, all with the goal of delivering the most powerful and usable platform in the market” — Richard Forss, CTO of EXANTE

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of a long-term vision to build a scalable, resilient, and high-performance proprietary platform, global prime broker EXANTE is pleased to announce new functionality enhancements, delivering faster performance, greater automation, and more transparency for professional traders.These upgrades are part of a company-wide transformation led by Chief Technology Officer Richard Forss, who joined EXANTE in 2024 to scale the platform for the next decade of growth. With a background in global hedge funds and fintechs, Richard is focused on building a platform that’s not only robust and scalable, but also intuitive and innovative.Latest Enhancements Include:-Trading Infrastructure Performance Gains:Ultra-fast subscriptions via FIX bridge: subscribe to up to 100,000 instruments in 10 seconds.Pre-order margin checks for market orders now include slippage coefficient support, reducing order rejections and improving client experience.- TickDB Viewer in RUN: A new interface gives users clearer visibility into historical instrument data, helping traders analyse price behavior with greater precision.- Improved Data Validation Logic: New logic for handling unchanged balances and missing transaction files further strengthens accurate processing, supporting ongoing reliability and reinforcing trust in the system.These regular improvements reflect EXANTE’s broader commitment to innovation through client-informed development, intelligent automation, and next-gen infrastructure.This release is just one milestone in a larger roadmap, which includes a redesigned options trading module, AI-powered engineering and user experiences, and enterprise-grade analytics tools for institutional clients."We're investing in resilience, performance, and intelligent design, all with the goal of delivering the most powerful and usable platform in the market," says Richard Forss, CTO of EXANTE.About EXANTEEXANTE is a leading global prime broker offering access to 50+ global financial markets, 8 asset classes and 1m+ instruments, from one easy multi-currency account, using proprietary technology. It offers fully customisable solutions, advanced trading modules, and robust infrastructure. With a commitment to excellence, transparency, and client satisfaction, EXANTE offers comprehensive brokerage services to individual and institutional investors worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.