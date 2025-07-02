New affordable rental development opens at Henley

Release date: 02/07/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is supporting social and affordable rental properties for low-income households in a prime beachside suburb.

The $48 million Coast development opened today in Henley Beach South, which sees a new community of 70 homes built by community housing provider (CHP) Unity Housing on Henley Beach Road, located directly opposite Henley Beach High School.

The SA Housing Trust supported the development through its Renewing Our Streets and Suburbs program, where the Trust transfers properties to Community Housing Providers for redevelopment.

The development will include:

27 two-and-three bedroom social and affordable rental townhouses and apartments owned and operated by Unity Housing built to Supported Disability standards

23 two-bedroom social rental apartments for people aged 55 and over owned by the Trust and managed by Unity Housing

20 townhouses increasing housing supply to the open market

The environmentally conscious all-electric development includes 700 solar panels, car chargers fitted for tenants in the affordable rental townhouses, an open community green space and street landscaping.

The social housing is built to Supported Accommodation Improved Livability standards, with features like wider doorways and accessible kitchens and bathrooms

Tenants have already begun moving into the rental properties.

The homes are built by local builder Centina and created by local designers City Collective. The site was identified for redevelopment to create new modern homes and a mixed community, replacing Trust homes that were built in 1957 and no longer fit-for-purpose.

Residents will be well connected to the community with close access to public transport on Henley Beach Road, and local shopping and services.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

These 70 new homes demonstrate our Government’s commitment to ensuring everyone has access to safe, secure and affordable housing close to jobs, schools, and public transport.

Coast is a beautifully designed community, eco-friendly and best of all, provides social and affordable rentals in an expensive beachside suburb, a stone’s throw from a leading high school. It connects residents with the local community seamlessly.

I want to thank Unity Housing for their outstanding partnership in delivering this important project. Working together, we are providing homes that make a real difference for people right across our community.

Attributable to Matthew Woodward, Unity Housing CEO

This is a landmark project that sets the new standard for affordable, inclusive and sustainable living in Henley Beach South. It delivers much-needed housing for low-income households, seniors, and the broader community.

Our $48 million development is not just housing – it is also about strengthening the fabric of the community, reflecting the character and needs of the neighbourhood and delivering high quality, affordable homes that foster connection, dignity, and opportunity.

Attributable to Paul Nardinocchi, Centina Managing Director

Aligned with Centina's vision to be known as a company that positively impacts communities, we are proud to partner with Unity Housing on the construction of this project.

The townhouses and apartments provide much-needed social and affordable housing to low-income and ageing community members and are situated in an exceptional location only minutes to the beach and near amenities.

Attributable to Aria Bolkus, Labor candidate for Colton

As a lifelong local, it’s exciting to see accessible and affordable housing available in such an ideal location.

With public transport options within a couple hundred metres that will take you to the city in one direction, or to Henley Square or West Beach in the other, this is the perfect spot.

The proximity to both Henley High and to my first school, Henley Beach Primary, make this a wonderful place for families with children of all ages.