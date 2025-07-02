Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa tables Cooperative Governance Dept Budget Vote, 2 Jul

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa, will officially table Budget Vote 3 of the Department of Cooperative Governance in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) under the theme, ‘Every Municipality Must Work’.

The Minister will be joined by Deputy Minister of COGTA, Dr Namane Dickson Masemola.

The Budget Presentation and Engagement forms part of Parliament’s oversight function, providing a platform to transparently present the Department’s financial allocations and strategic direction for the 2025/26 financial year.

The budget vote presentation will detail key areas of expenditure, offering a comprehensive breakdown of how the Department’s resources will be allocated to drive impactful governance. Central to the presentation will be COGTA’s commitment to addressing critical challenges within local government, including capacity building, governance improvement, and enhanced service delivery mechanisms.

Minister Hlabisa is set to highlight strategic priorities designed to strengthen the functionality of municipalities nationwide. These include strengthening financial management practices, addressing infrastructure backlogs, and improving intergovernmental relations to create a cohesive framework for sustainable development. The Minister will also outline the Department’s targeted interventions to promote accountability, innovation, and ensure municipalities are well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of communities.

In line with the theme, ‘Every Municipality Must Work,’ the presentation will emphasize the importance of collaborative efforts between all spheres of government to achieve integrated development.

Members of the public may follow proceedings live on Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408), via live stream on the Department’s and Parliament’s YouTube channels, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Details of the Budget Vote presentation are as follows:

Date: 2 July 2025

Time: 14:00

Venue: NCOP, Parliament, Western Cape

