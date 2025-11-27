Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi leads commemoration of World AIDS Day in Tlhabane, Rustenburg, 28 Nov

Council on AIDS (PCA), lead the commemoration of World AIDS Day in Tlhabane, Rustenburg on Friday, 28 November 2025. Premier Mokgosi will be accompanied by MEC for Department of Health, Sello Lehari, the District Mayor of Bojanala Platinum District Municipality, the Mayor of Rustenburg Local Municipality and leaders from Civil Society and Provincial Council on AIDS.

The 2025 World AIDS Day is commemorated under the theme: “ Renewed Efforts and Sustainable Commitments to End AIDS ”, which is a rallying call highlighting the importance and full potential of community leadership to enable the end of AIDS.

The provincial World AIDS Day commemoration event will be combined with the roll out of the Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Programme and Operation Dignity in Tlhabane, this as part of the provincial government’s ongoing efforts to intensify HIV/AIDS awareness, strengthen community engagement, and accelerate the delivery of essential government services.

This integrated service delivery programme will bring together government departments, state-owned entities, civil society, developmental partners, and community structures to mobilise residents towards HIV prevention, testing, treatment adherence, and the provision of social support.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the provincial integrated World AIDS Day commemoration and Thuntsha Lerole programme which will include the rendering of on-site services, to be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 28 November 2025

Venue: Tlhabane Stadium, Rustenburg

Time: 08:00 – 16:00

