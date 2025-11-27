Deputy Minister Phumzile Mgcina hosts GBVF Awareness Programme as part of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign in Msunduzi, 28 Nov

The Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Ms Phumzile Mgcina, will host a Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Awareness Programme as part of Government’s 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign. The event will take place in the Msunduzi Local Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal, on 28 November 2025.

Held under the theme “Letsema: Men, Women, Boys and Girls Working Together to End Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF),” the programme aims to promote a society free from violence by encouraging shared responsibility across all sectors, genders, and age groups.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event that is scheduled follows:

Date : Friday, 28 November 2025

Time : 10h00

Venue : Copeville Sports Grounds, Pietermaritzburg, Msunduzi Local Municipality, KwaZulu Natal

