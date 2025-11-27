Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,244 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,813 in the last 365 days.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers keynote address on closing South African Local Government Association’s (SALGA) National Members Assembly in Durban, 27 Nov

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Thursday, 27 November 2025, deliver a keynote address on the closing day of the  South African Local Government Association’s (SALGA) National Members Assembly (NMA) taking place on, 25 – 27 November 2025 at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Province.

Over 1 000 Local Government practitioners, Mayors, Councillors, policy makers and other sectoral stakeholders are participating in the 2025 National Members Assembly held under the theme: "Empowering Municipalities to Drive 
South Africa’s Growth Agenda through 
Economic Resilience and Sustainable Service Delivery."

The National Members Assembly is the highest-decision making body of SALGA in between its National Conferences.

Details of the address are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 27 November 2025
Time: 10h00
Venue: Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, Durban, KZN.

Media still not accredited must please RSVP with Motalatale Modiba on 072 515 3022.

Media enquiries: Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President on 066 195 8840.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers keynote address on closing South African Local Government Association’s (SALGA) National Members Assembly in Durban, 27 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more