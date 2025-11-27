Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers keynote address on closing South African Local Government Association’s (SALGA) National Members Assembly in Durban, 27 Nov

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Thursday, 27 November 2025, deliver a keynote address on the closing day of the South African Local Government Association’s (SALGA) National Members Assembly (NMA) taking place on, 25 – 27 November 2025 at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Province.

Over 1 000 Local Government practitioners, Mayors, Councillors, policy makers and other sectoral stakeholders are participating in the 2025 National Members Assembly held under the theme: "Empowering Municipalities to Drive

South Africa’s Growth Agenda through

Economic Resilience and Sustainable Service Delivery."

The National Members Assembly is the highest-decision making body of SALGA in between its National Conferences.

Details of the address are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 27 November 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, Durban, KZN.

