Belmondo Suites by Hilal Ustun Caner Wins Silver in A' Hospitality, Tourism, Travel and Hotel Industry Awards

Hilal Ustun Caner's Belmondo Suites Recognized for Excellence in Hospitality Design by International A' Design Award Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of hospitality design, has announced Belmondo Suites by Hilal Ustun Caner as the Silver Winner in the Hospitality, Tourism, Travel and Hotel Industry Awards category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Belmondo Suites within the hospitality industry, positioning it as an outstanding example of innovative and functional design.The A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Award is highly relevant to industry professionals and potential customers, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and advance industry standards. By receiving this recognition, Belmondo Suites demonstrates its practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing its utility and innovation in the hospitality sector.Belmondo Suites stands out in the market for its unique blend of historical preservation and modern functionality. The design seamlessly integrates the building's heritage with contemporary hospitality needs, utilizing meticulous restoration techniques to retain original elements while incorporating handcrafted furniture and bespoke materials. The balance of traditional craftsmanship with modern production technologies ensures authenticity and refinement, creating a timeless and elegant space that honors its cultural context.This recognition from the A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Award serves as motivation for Hilal Ustun Caner and her team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. The win inspires further exploration of the intersection between design, narrative, and craftsmanship, fostering the creation of immersive and emotionally resonant spaces that deeply connect with their users.Interested parties may learn more at:About Hilal Ustun CanerHilal Ustun Caner, a graduate of ITU with a double major in Architecture and Landscape Architecture, is a storyteller who approaches design as a narrative. With over 17 years of experience, she continues her practice at Hucre Architecture, crafting experiences that are immersive, emotional, and deeply connected to their users. Hilal's refined yet expressive architectural language shapes environments that feel both timeless and personal, focusing on authenticity and lasting impact through the interplay of craftsmanship, materiality, light, and shadow.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation, acknowledging creations that are highly functional and reflect the designer's deep understanding and skill. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process based on pre-established evaluation criteria by an influential and expert jury panel of design professionals, hospitality industry professionals, journalists, and academics. The Silver A' Design Award designation is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that raise industry standards, incorporate original innovations, and make a notable impact on the improvement of everyday life in the hospitality sector.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized in all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://goldenhospitalityawards.com

