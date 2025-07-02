Torram Launches 3M Token Builder Challenge for Native DeFi on Bitcoin L1

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Torram is inviting builders to launch real decentralized applications natively on Bitcoin Layer 1 through its 3 Million Token Builder Challenge . With the upgraded Torram Testnet V2.0 now live, the challenge offers up to 1 million tokens each for top teams building stablecoins, DEXs, collateralized lending dApps, and real-world asset protocols directly on Bitcoin—no wraps, no bridges, and no L2s.As Bitcoin hits all-time highs above $110K, developers can now build with fast 60-second block times while preserving Bitcoin’s trust layer. Torram’s full-stack infrastructure introduces expressive programmability, real-time price data, and Ethereum-style token behavior natively to Bitcoin.“Torram network cures Bitcoin's limitations and amplifies its strength. Our BUIDL thesis has been—do what's possible on Bitcoin, and leave the rest to Torram,” said Lee Raj, Co-Founder & CTO.The 3M Token Developer Challenge• Phase 1 (July 1–30): The first 10 dApps deployed earn 200,000 TOR tokens each.• Phase 2 (Aug 1–Oct 31): The top 3 most-used dApps each win 1 million TOR tokens.• Eligible categories include stablecoins, RWAs, collateralized lending, DEXs, institutional trading platforms, and more. Join the Incentivized Testnet now.Torram Ecosystem Momentum• 30+ validators live, including BitGo, Stakely, Validation Cloud, and Republic• 20+ dApps committed, including Ordinal Hive, bitSmiley, and Sundial• Backed by Draper Associates, Blockchain Founders Fund, Boost VC, Side Door Ventures, Trive Digital, Deep Ventures, MH Ventures, Silvermine, and Bitcoin Ai Startup Lab“Torram gives builders not just tools, but a foundation: smart contracts, oracles, and a programmable token standard,” said Vakeesan Mahalingam, CFA, Co-Founder & CEO. “We’re creating the layer devs need to launch scalable DeFi applications on Bitcoin.”Developers are encouraged to get started ahead of Torram’s mainnet launch in Q1 2026, with early teams receiving priority for grants and co-marketing support.To get started and view the full challenge details, visit the Token Developer Challenge page or join the @torrambuilders Telegram group.View the full Token Builder Challenge rules and rewards here About TorramTorram delivers the first complete middleware stack for building institutional-grade applications on Bitcoin. Its end-to-end middleware infrastructure unlocks real programmability, solving fragmentation for builders and dApps.Disclaimer on Token RewardsAll token rewards mentioned as part of the Torram testnet and ecosystem challenges are subject to eligibility, compliance with program terms, technical review, and final approval by Torram Labs.Rewards may be adjusted, delayed, or withheld at Torram Labs’ sole discretion, including (but not limited to) cases of:• Failure to meet deployment requirements (e.g. testnet and/or mainnet deployment);• Failure to complete co-marketing obligations (e.g, case study participation);• Violation of applicable laws, regulations, or ethical guidelines;• Any form of fraud, manipulation, or abuse of the program.Torram Labs reserves the right to modify, suspend, or cancel the token reward programs or terms at any time without prior notice. Tokens awarded through these programs do not represent any form of equity, security, or legal right in Torram Labs or its affiliates.Participation in the program constitutes acceptance of these terms.

