Business Reporter: Leveraging intelligent automation in contact centres

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Sebastian Glock, Technology Evangelist at Cognigy answers questions about the capabilities, reliability and use cases of conversational AI. While only a few years ago chatbots kept underwhelming customers by their inability to give a meaningful answer or the unnatural language required to interact with them, today’s large language model (LLM)-enabled versions have the potential to turn the same queries into a pleasant customer experience. Where things really click is when the raw power of LLMs is combined with structure, purpose and guardrails that contain tight controls, so responses stay relevant and safe. It’s also critical to enable AI agents to access existing data and tools like a CRM or ERP system for context. Moreover, AI assistants can also be trained to speak in a way that reflects the brand’s identity, whether that’s professional and formal or more casual and conversational.Cognigy now officially launched in the UK by Cognigy, a global leader in enterprise conversational AI, combines generative and conversational AI. Cognigy enables hyper-personalised, multilingual customer service through scalable voice and chat AI agents, agent copilot tools and real-time support. The platform is redefining intelligent automation in contact centres by empowering businesses in sectors such as banking, travel and utilities to deliver natural, human-like customer interactions. Real-world applications such as automating loan application calls for a major European bank, have demonstrated measurable impact — saving thousands of hours while also considerably boosting conversion rates.To learn more about how a business can benefit from Cognigy’s solutions, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About CognigyCognigy is at the forefront of revolutionising the customer service industry by providing the most cutting-edge AI workforce on the market. Its award-winning solution is designed to empower businesses to deliver exceptional customer service that is instant and personalised in any language, and on any channel.

