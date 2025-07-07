BLUETTI Launches Elite 100 V2 as Prime Day Kicks Off, Expands Portable Power Lineup

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Prime Day begins, BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy storage solutions, announces the launch of the Elite 100 V2 —a compact power station developed for outdoor recreation, RV travel, and emergency backup. As part of its expanded summer lineup in Canada, the Elite 100 V2 represents a key product introduction aligned with the Prime Day period.The launch also coincides with BLUETTI’s Prime Day running from July 7 to 13, which includes a broad range of portable and home energy solutions, from lightweight mobile systems to scalable whole-home backup.Approximately 30% smaller than its predecessor AC180, the Elite 100 V2 retains a 1,800W rated output across 11 ports and supports a 3,600W surge. With a 1,024Wh capacity and 1,000W solar input, it recharges in as little as 70 minutes. The compact design—at just 25 pounds—offers a lightweight, space-saving solution for seasonal travel and backup applications.In the ~2kWh category, BLUETTI’s Elite 200 V2 delivers 2,073.6Wh of capacity and 2,600W AC output. Designed for outdoor kitchens, it powers appliances such as grills, refrigerators, and coffee makers with low noise and zero emissions. The AC200L, also within this range, supports 2,400W output and up to 7.6kWh expandable capacity, addressing residential and entertainment power needs with flexible, multi-device support.BLUETTI’s newest high-capacity power station, the Apex 300, will be available in Canada starting July 23. Designed for extended outages, off-grid cabins, and high-powered tools, it delivers 3kWh of capacity with 240V split-phase support, 30A/50A RV ports, and dual fast charging via solar + AC input. With app-based control, expandable modules, and rugged design, the Apex 300 is positioned as a key upgrade for home energy resilience and mobile applications. Launch details to follow via BLUETTI’s official channels.BLUETTI continues to invest in sustainable power technologies built around user needs in travel, backup, and off-grid living scenarios.During the Prime Day period (July 7–13), an additional 5% off is available on eligible BLUETTI products using the code PD5OFFCA on Amazon Canada or BLUETTI5OFF on the official BLUETTI store.About BLUETTIBLUETTI is a pioneer in portable and residential energy storage, serving over 3.5 million users across more than 110 countries. Focused on sustainability and innovation, BLUETTI supports global energy access through initiatives such as Light An African Family (LAAF), promoting reliable, clean power for underserved communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.