BLUETTI Holiday Gift Guide Powers Canada’s Winter Adventures with Boxing Day Savings

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winter in Canada brings snow, ice, and extreme conditions that demand reliable portable power for outdoor enthusiasts, skiers, ice fishers, and winter travelers. BLUETTI’s Boxing Day Holiday Gift Guide presents top portable power solutions designed to support Canadians during winter adventures, available with savings of up to 56% from December 19 to 31, 2025. From compact everyday chargers to robust power stations, BLUETTI ensures winter activities and off-grid living are fully powered.Winter-Ready Gifts for Outdoor Enthusiasts (with Boxing Day Prices) Elite 200 V2 + 200W Solar Panel — Winter Camping Power StationA 2,073.6Wh/2,600W portable power station paired with a 200W solar panel, providing reliable off-grid energy for winter camping, overlanding trips, or cabin stays. Capable of powering heaters, electric cookers, lights, drone batteries, laptops, and camera gear, this combination extends safety and comfort during harsh winter conditions.Ideal for: Winter camping, overlanding, cabin trips, and emergency home backup. Elite 100 V2 — Lightweight Winter Power SolutionA 1,024Wh portable station, compact and versatile for weekend winter getaways. Provides energy for electric blankets, CPAP machines, cameras, and small appliances without interruption.Ideal for: Car camping, snowshoeing basecamps, and overnight ice-fishing huts.Elite 30 V2 + 60W Solar Panel — Everyday Winter CompanionA 600W portable power station with 60W solar panel charging, suitable for small devices such as lights, phones, heated gloves, GPS units, or action cameras. Enables off-grid recharging during sledding trips, ski lodge excursions, winter photography outings, and family travel.Elite 10 — Stocking-Sized Travel PowerA 128Wh/200W ultra-portable power station weighing under 4 lbs. Ideal for charging phones, tablets, headlamps, GoPros, walkie-talkies, and other small electronics.Ideal for: Daily commuters, students, hikers, skiers, and gift exchanges.Charger 1 — Fast On-the-Go Charging SolutionHigh-speed charger designed to perform reliably in cold temperatures, supporting phones, cameras, battery packs, and portable power stations.Ideal for: Road trips, ski weekends, emergency kits, and winter storm preparation.Supporting Canada’s Winter Outdoor LifestyleFrom Rocky Mountain ski trips to winter RV adventures, ice-fishing weekends in Ontario, and coastal storm watching in BC, portable power is essential for Canadians in winter. BLUETTI’s Boxing Day Holiday Gift Guide provides safe, durable, and energy-efficient solutions to ensure connectivity, warmth, and preparedness in sub-zero conditions.About BLUETTIAs a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI provides affordable clean energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI aims to power 1 million African families in off-grid areas. Focusing on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has become a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

