MPD Investigating 7th Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, June 30, 2025, at approximately 10:28 p.m., Third District officers responded to the report of the sounds of gunshots in the 1200 block of 7th Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers located one adult male victim unconscious suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital, where after all lifesaving measures failed, he was pronounced dead. While on scene, officers located an adult female and a juvenile male, both conscious and breathing suffering from gunshot wounds, who were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent’s identity is pending identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the next of kin being notified.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25098367

###