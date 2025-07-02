Minister Gwede Mantashe and Deputy Minister Phumzile Mgcina deliver Mineral and Petroleum Resources Dept Budget Vote, 2 Jul

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP) and Deputy Minister, Ms Phumzile Mgcina (MP) will deliver the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Budget (DMPR) Vote34 Debate in Parliament, under the theme, Together, we build “A nation that works for All,” on Wednesday, 02 July 2025 at 16h30.

The theme reflects government’s collective effort to drive inclusive economic growth and improve the quality of life of all South Africans. The DMPR Budget Vote34 Debate will reflect on progress the department has made in line with its mandate and, further outline the key initiatives and programmes for the 2025/26 financial year.

Join the DMPR Budget Vote34 Debate by following the link below.

Date: Wednesday, 02 July 2025

Time: 16h30

Link: https://www.parliament.gov.za/parliament-tv, / tv@parliament.gov.za #DSTV408

