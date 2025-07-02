Crumbl’s New Stars, Stripes, & Sweets for the 4th of July

Crumbl Crumbl

Fireworks of Flavor — From Old Favorites to a New Summer Treat

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crumbl is serving up a star-spangled spread of desserts for your 4th of July celebrations. From July 1–6, they’re rolling out the red, white, and blue with a lineup that includes returning favorites and a brand-new treat that’s practically begging for a spot at your backyard BBQ.The themed treats include Crumbl’s Patriotic Birthday Cake Cookie, Patriotic M&M’s Cookie, and Strawberry Shortcake. But if you’re looking for something you’ve never tried that screams summer, the brand new S’mores Brownie is for you. It’s a rich, gooey brownie layered over a buttery graham cracker crust, topped with a cloud of marshmallow buttercream, a warm drizzle of milk chocolate, and a golden graham cracker streusel for the perfect crunch.Everything on the menu comes in large and mini sizes, which is ideal for serving at large get-togethers. As always, Crumbl’s desserts are baked fresh daily at all 1100+ locations, and that means they’ll be on point for your patriotic party.Please note: Crumbl stores will close early at 6pm on the 4th to give their team time to celebrate. Plan your dessert run accordingly!No Fourth of July is complete without fireworks, family, and of course — Crumbl. Preorder your Party Pack today on the Crumbl app and make your celebration extra sweet!About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,100 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

