EU membership Serbia’s strategic foreign policy goal

Minister of European Integration Nemanja Starović emphasised today, in a meeting with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, that membership in the European Union is Serbia’s strategic foreign policy goal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.