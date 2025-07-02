SPAM, PARROTS & STAGE SHOW GOLD - PROPS FROM 'MONTY PYTHON LIVE (MOSTLY)' TO BE AUCTIONED THIS MONTH

Terry Gilliam’s “I’ve Got Two Legs” Costume and Exploding Stomach

OVER 90 LOTS FROM THE 2014 MONTY PYTHON STAGE SHOW TO BE SOLD ONLINE, WITH RARE COLLECTIBLES FROM THE PERSONAL COLLECTION OF PYTHON LEGEND, TERRY GILLIAM

Monty Python Live (mostly) at the O2 was the show to end all Python shows. Bigger, brassier, bolder than anything we'd done before. The reception was amazing. We kept adding shows.” — Legendary Monty Python actor, Sir Michael Palin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OVER 90 LOTS FROM THE ACCLAIMED 2014 MONTY PYTHON STAGESHOW TO BE SOLD ONLINE BETWEEN JULY 1 - 20, 2025, WITH ADDITIONAL RARE COLLECTIBLES FROM THE PERSONAL COLLECTION OF PYTHON LEGEND, TERRY GILLIAM.To mark over a decade since the final curtain call of the stageshow Monty Python Live (mostly) - One Down, Five to Go, leading entertainment memorabilia auction house Propstore is delighted to announce an exclusive online auction celebrating this legendary final reunion of the Monty Python troupe— John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin – on stage at the O2 Arena, London in July 2014.The auction features more than 65 original lots from the 2014 live stage show at London’s O2 Arena, including iconic stage-worn costumes, hilarious props, and set decoration from the celebrated run that reunited the original Pythons on stage for the first time in over 30 years.In addition, 24 extraordinary lots from Terry Gilliam’s personal collection will also be offered — showcasing rare, autographed treasures and quirky collectibles from across the wild and wonderful world of Monty Python.The auction is open for bidding online from Tuesday, July 1 to 20, 2025, via propstore.com.Top Monty Python Live (mostly) auction highlights include:- Terry Gilliam’s “I’ve Got Two Legs” Costume and Exploding Stomach — from the 'I’ve Got Two Legs' sketch- Eric Idle’s “Bruces” Costume — from the 'Bruces' sketch- Eric Idle’s “Galaxy Song” Suit and Globe — from the 'Galaxy Song' sketch- John Cleese’s “Albatross” Costume and Wig — from the 'Albatross' sketch- John Cleese’s “Miss Anne Elk” Costume and Science Today Signs — from the 'Miss Anne Elk' sketch- Michael Palin’s “The Lumberjack Song” Shirt — from the 'The Lumberjack Song' sketch- Large Spam Menu — from the 'Spam' sketch- Llama and Carol Cleveland’s Dress and Hair Piece — from the 'Llamas' sketch- Dead Parrot and Bird Cage — from the 'Pet Shop/Dead Parrot' sketch- “The Death of Mary, Queen of Scots / Penguin on the Television” Penguin, TV and Radio — from the 'The Death of Mary, Queen of Scots / Penguin on the Television' sketch- Penis Cannon and Wheels — from the 'Every Sperm is Sacred' sketch- The Frog and Parrot Pub Sign — from the 'Nudge Nudge' sketch- Hero Box of Whizzo Chocolates — from the 'Crunchy Frog' sketch- Five Autographed Monty Python and the Holy Grail Funko Pops — from the Terry Gilliam Collection- Monty Python Fruit Machine — from the Terry Gilliam CollectionStephen Lane, CEO of Propstore, commented: “Monty Python’s legacy is truly unrivalled – they’ve been a comedy touchstone for generations of fans across the globe. Propstore’s auction gives fans and collectors from around the world an incredible one-of-a-kind opportunity to own a piece of their historic final reunion, along with rare treasures from the personal archive of the brilliant and beloved Python, Terry Gilliam.”Legendary Monty Python actor, Sir Michael Palin, commented: “Monty Python Live (mostly) at the O2 was the show to end all Python shows. Bigger, brassier, bolder than anything we'd done before. The reception was amazing. We kept adding shows. Two became three, three became five, five became 10. None of us had ever experienced an audience reaction on that scale, proving conclusively that it is possible to be silly after 70. We couldn’t better that show and since the sad death of Terry Jones, we must admit that the O2 show was Python’s farewell. But thanks to the auction the costumes and some of the props can be passed on, hopefully to Python’s greatest and most loyal fans."# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, images and interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comDropbox link to images (please copy and paste URL): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/8447684qyc59lp26jopd1/AOSx2I1b45zT77fFhrq7Xsk?rlkey=bm5nma6pxtt6oy9qulp4wjw9l&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreRegistration is now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/471 About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreX: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstoreAbout Monty PythonMonty Python was born in May 1969, at the Light of Kashmir tandoori restaurant in Hampstead, where five Brits (Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin) and an American (animator Terry Gilliam) first sat down to discuss working together on a new BBC comedy series.Coinciding with the arrival of colour television, ‘Monty Python’s Flying Circus’ made its debut on BBC1 on October 5, 1969, at 10:55 p.m. on a Sunday night, sandwiched between ‘Omnibus’ and the weather.The Pythons went on to make 45 episodes of the hit TV show; a German version titled ‘Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus’; publish books and games; release a string of hugely-popular vinyl albums; perform live on tours of England, Canada and the US; and produce the iconic feature films - ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’, a hilarious skewering of the Arthurian legend; the mock-Biblical epic, ‘Life of Brian’; and, in 1983, ‘The Meaning of Life’, a dark, ribald symphony of excess and meditation on mortality.In 2005, Python came to Broadway with the premiere of ‘Spamalot’ – a smash-hit retooling of ‘Holy Grail’. In 2014, the group reunited for a sold-out, 10-night valedictory live stage show at the O2 London.Monty Python continues to thrive today with anniversary releases, event cinema, collaborations with major merchandise brands and much more.Monty Python’s influence on comedy is incomparable, and has become synonymous with rampant silliness, and a refusal to take anything seriously.Facebook: @montypythonInstagram: @montypythonofficialX: @montypythonTikTok: @officialmontypython

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.