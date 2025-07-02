Alaska Imaging Joins Strategic Radiology Coalition

Jason Savikko, MD,

Alaska Imaging Associates, LLC—an independent practice of 20 board-certified radiologists in Anchorage, AK—has joined the growing Strategic Radiology network.

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Radiology (SR), a national coalition of independent, private practice radiology groups, is pleased to announce that Alaska Imaging Associates, LLC—an independent practice of 20 board-certified radiologists based in Anchorage—has joined its growing network. Alaska Imaging is the first practice from the state to join the coalition, marking a significant expansion into the Pacific Northwest region.

Founded over 25 years ago, Alaska Imaging is headquartered in Anchorage. The practice delivers specialized diagnostic and interventional radiology services at top-rated medical facilities and imaging centers in Anchorage and throughout Alaska, spanning from Juneau to Fairbanks. The practice offers fellowship-trained radiologists in every major imaging sub specialty—musculoskeletal, neuro, women’s imaging, body, vascular/interventional, and more.

“We’re excited to join Strategic Radiology and align ourselves with other independent radiology groups across the country,” said Roseann Pickett, CEO of Alaska Imaging. “This collaboration gives us access to shared resources and best practices that support our clinical mission while helping us maintain the autonomy and agility that comes with being wholly physician-owned.”

Anchorage, the largest city in Alaska with nearly 290,000 residents, serves as the primary healthcare hub for the state, where access to specialty imaging is critical across both urban and remote communities.

“Our goal has always been to deliver top-tier radiology services to the communities we serve, and joining SR strengthens that mission,” said Jason Savikko, MD, President of Alaska Imaging. “We look forward to collaborating with other forward-thinking groups who share our values and are committed to innovation and excellence in independent practice.”

With this addition, Strategic Radiology now comprises 44 independent radiology practices representing more than 2,000 radiologists across the U.S. The coalition provides access to clinical quality programs, group purchasing, strategic partnerships, and proprietary services such as SR Teleradiology and SR Health—an independent health plan designed for member groups.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alaska Imaging into Strategic Radiology,” said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair of SR. “Their clinical quality, leadership, and strong regional presence make them a valuable addition. We look forward to working together to support the future of private practice radiology.”

Established in 2009, Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of privately owned, independent radiology practices that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and shape the future of private practice radiology. SR established the nation’s first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, and offers members shared savings through group purchasing, strategic partnerships, and proprietary services. Learn more at www.StrategicRadiology.org.

