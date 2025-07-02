Prymrr Drops Summer Anthem 'Pop Out' – A Fierce Celebration of Female Energy and Freedom

Prymrr On Set of Pop Out Prymrr Behind The Scenes of Pop Out Prymrr and Her Girls On Location for Pop Out Music Video Lights, Camera, Prymrr - Pop Out In Progress

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prymrr is set to ignite dance floors and playlists everywhere with her electrifying new single, “Pop Out”, releasing on July 5th. Just in time for peak summer heat, “Pop Out” is an explosive, feel-good anthem about wild nights, fearless confidence, and sisterhood.

Fueled by spontaneous studio energy, Prymrr wrote and recorded “Pop Out” in a single session, channeling a vision of her and her girls turning up under neon lights. The track pulses with club-ready beats and unapologetic lyrics that celebrate the power and joy of letting loose without limits. “This track is for the girls who are done playing small,” says Prymrr. “I was in the studio, and I just felt it. I imagined me and my girls out for the night, no stress, just fun—being loud, being wild, being free. That’s Pop Out.”

Known for her bold presence and genre-defying sound, Prymrr continues to carve out her space as a fearless voice in pop and hip-hop. “Pop Out” is more than just a party song—it's a celebration of female freedom, self-expression, and the unforgettable energy that comes from rolling deep with your real ones.

Get ready to turn up. Prymrr's “Pop Out” drops July 5th on all major streaming platforms.

Follow Prymrr:

Instagram: @prymrr

TikTok: @prymrr

YouTube: Prymrr

For press inquiries, interviews, or promo opportunities, contact:

nX Brand & Talent Management LLC

