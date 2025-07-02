Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,083 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,435 in the last 365 days.

Prymrr Drops Summer Anthem 'Pop Out' – A Fierce Celebration of Female Energy and Freedom

Prymrr On Set of Pop Out

Prymrr Behind The Scenes of Pop Out

Prymrr and Her Girls On Location for Pop Out Music Video

Lights, Camera, Prymrr - Pop Out In Progress

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prymrr is set to ignite dance floors and playlists everywhere with her electrifying new single, “Pop Out”, releasing on July 5th. Just in time for peak summer heat, “Pop Out” is an explosive, feel-good anthem about wild nights, fearless confidence, and sisterhood.

Fueled by spontaneous studio energy, Prymrr wrote and recorded “Pop Out” in a single session, channeling a vision of her and her girls turning up under neon lights. The track pulses with club-ready beats and unapologetic lyrics that celebrate the power and joy of letting loose without limits. “This track is for the girls who are done playing small,” says Prymrr. “I was in the studio, and I just felt it. I imagined me and my girls out for the night, no stress, just fun—being loud, being wild, being free. That’s Pop Out.”

Known for her bold presence and genre-defying sound, Prymrr continues to carve out her space as a fearless voice in pop and hip-hop. “Pop Out” is more than just a party song—it's a celebration of female freedom, self-expression, and the unforgettable energy that comes from rolling deep with your real ones.
Get ready to turn up. Prymrr's “Pop Out” drops July 5th on all major streaming platforms.

Follow Prymrr:
Instagram: @prymrr
TikTok: @prymrr
YouTube: Prymrr

For press inquiries, interviews, or promo opportunities, contact:
nX Brand & Talent Management LLC

Public Relations
nX Brand & Talent Management
press@nxmgt.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prymrr Drops Summer Anthem 'Pop Out' – A Fierce Celebration of Female Energy and Freedom

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more