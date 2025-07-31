PRYMRR FEATURED IN NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY “TRAINWRECK: STORM AREA 51”

Prymrr Performing Prymrr Prymrr

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapper and recording artist Prymrr takes center stage in the upcoming Netflix documentary Trainwreck: Storm Area 51, premiering globally on July 29, 2025. The film revisits the infamous 2019 internet-fueled event that began as a meme and escalated into an unexpected real-life gathering in the Nevada desert. While many attended as curious spectators or content creators, Prymrr stood out as a headlining performer—taking the stage five separate times throughout the weekend and captivating the crowd with her dynamic presence and original music.

Just 13 years old at the time, Prymrr demonstrated seasoned professionalism and undeniable star power, earning strong reactions from fans and festivalgoers alike. Her commitment to the event’s eccentric spirit was on full display, donning themed alien-inspired outfits for every performance. The festival, which became known as “Alienstock,” served as an early milestone in her music career and helped solidify her identity as a serious rapper—not just a viral personality.

A full video recap of her performances at Alienstock can be viewed here: Prymrr Live at Storm Area 51. In Trainwreck: Storm Area 51, Prymrr provides commentary alongside other cultural figures and internet personalities. Her appearance in the film reflects not only on the chaos of the viral moment, but also on what it meant for her personally performing as a young female rapper in an environment that blended satire, spectacle, and real-world tension. Her perspective adds weight to the documentary’s exploration of how quickly digital culture can leap into reality and shape pop culture history.

Known today for her powerful music catalog, commanding visuals, and unapologetic self-expression, Prymrr has since evolved into a force in the music industry. With viral singles like “Pop Out,” “Whodie,” and “Painted Paradise,” as well as a growing presence in film, she continues to build on the foundation laid during events like Alienstock.

Directed by Jack MacInnes and produced by Left/Right TV, Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 is part of Netflix’s hit documentary series examining the most outrageous and unpredictable moments born from the internet age. Prymrr’s role in the film cements her long-standing presence in music and marks another milestone in a career that began earlier than most and continues to gain momentum.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 will be available to stream on Netflix beginning July 29, 2025.

