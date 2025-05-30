Prymrr Announces New Summer Anthem 'Alert,' Dropping June 2 – Kicking Off a Bold Trio of Singles

"Alert" Drops June 2 "Something is coming. It's loud, it's raw, and it's 100% me"-Prymrr A Celebration of Self Expression

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising rap phenomenon and creative force Prymrr is set to ignite the summer with the release of her highly anticipated new single “Alert,” available on all streaming platforms starting June 2, 2025. The track marks the first of three powerful singles to be released this summer, followed by “Pop Out” and “City 2 City.”

“Alert” is a bold and unapologetic statement piece—an anthem for anyone who's ever been underestimated. With chill, melodic production layered over a mellow-yet-upbeat hip-hop vibe, the track showcases Prymrr’s signature dope girl energy while serving as a reminder that she’s been hustling long before the world took notice. “Alert” isn’t about chasing clout—it’s about passion, purpose, and proving that she’s built for this.

“This song is for the people who doubted me, for the ones who talk behind my back but still watch every move I make,” says Prymrr. “I’ve been grinding since day one. I’m not trying to be famous for the hype—this is my art, my destiny.”

The accompanying music video visually chronicles Prymrr’s journey growing up different and choosing her own path. It’s a cinematic reflection of her evolution from an unconventional kid to a rising star—embracing her individuality, showing strength through vulnerability, and leading by example. A celebration of self-expression, it’s also a call to action for young women everywhere to “color their dreams” and stay true to themselves.

“Alert” is a sophisticated, vibey track with one of Prymrr’s most versatile flows to date—seamlessly blending night-out energy with laid-back summer day vibes. Whether you’re turning up with friends or cruising with the windows down, this is the perfect soundtrack to your summer.

Stay tuned as Prymrr continues to deliver with “Pop Out” and “City 2 City”—two more dynamic tracks that will further showcase her versatility, lyrical depth, and boundary-breaking artistry.

For interviews, media inquiries, or early access to the single and music video, contact: press@nxmgt.com

Follow Prymrr on social media for exclusive updates: @prymrr on all platforms

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.