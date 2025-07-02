NovoaGlobal® Partners with City of Williston, Florida to Enhance School Zone Safety

NovoaGlobal to Provide School Zone Speed Enforcement to Protect Children in Williston, Florida City of Williston, Florida NovoaGlobal Creating Safer Communities Logo

Automated School Zone Speed Enforcement Program Aims to Reduce Speeding and Protect Children Near Schools

There is no greater priority than protecting our children, and we’re proud to support Williston’s commitment to keeping school zones safe.” — Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal

WILLISTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NovoaGlobal, Inc. , a leading provider of advanced traffic safety and enforcement technology, is partnering with the City of Williston, Florida , to implement and manage a new Automated School Zone Speed Enforcement Program —a vital initiative aimed at protecting children and families by reducing speeding near schools.The program is designed to create a safer environment for students traveling to and from school by target-ing dangerous driving behaviors in school zones. Excessive speeding in these areas has become a growing threat to child safety, prompting city officials to take action with the help of proven traffic enforcement technology.“We’re honored to partner with the City of Williston in delivering Automated School Zone Speed Enforcement,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal. “Our advanced photo enforcement systems are proven to save lives by changing driver behavior. There is no greater priority than protecting our children, and we’re proud to support Williston’s commitment to keeping school zones safe.”Florida ranks among the worst states for school zone safety. A 2018 study by Zendrive placed Florida second to last in the nation for dangerous driving in school zones. In line with these findings, a recent traffic study conducted by NovoaGlobal at South Main Street and 12th Avenue—near Williston Elementary School—revealed approximately 500 speeding violations each day. The five-day study tracked drivers exceeding the posted limit by 11 miles per hour or more, estimating over 10,000 violations per month in that school zone alone.National statistics further highlight the urgent need for measures like those being implemented in Williston. According to the Children’s Safety Network, an average of 67,124 child pedestrians are injured each year, with 704 fatalities yearly. Over 75% of these injuries are caused by motor vehicle traffic. In 2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported 7,314 pedestrian deaths and more than 68,000 injuries—many involving children.By adopting automated school zone enforcement, Williston joins a growing number of communities in Florida and across the country using technology to create safer streets for their youngest and most vulnerable residents. The initiative reflects a proactive and responsible approach to public safety that prioritizes children’s well-being.

NovoaGlobal® Traffic Safety

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.