U.S. Border Patrol urges caution as summer heat intensifies

TUCSON, Ariz. – As extreme summer temperatures return to the desert, U.S. Border Patrol agents are urging both the public and those looking to illegally enter the United States to take the heat seriously and understand the life-threatening risks of venturing into remote areas without adequate preparation.

Every year, Border Patrol Agents encounter individuals suffering from heat-related illnesses after attempting to cross vast stretches of desert in triple-digit temperatures. Dehydration, heat stroke, and death are common consequences for those who underestimate the intensity of the environment.

“Our desert is relentless this time of year” said Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin. “The heat does not discriminate. It can take the life of anyone—citizen or alien, adult or child—who is not fully prepared for the extreme conditions.”

Agents regularly conduct rescue operations for lost or distressed individuals and work closely with emergency services to provide medical aid. Despite these efforts, the summer months see a spike in deaths due to heat exposure.

The Border Patrol advises travelers to avoid desert or mountainous terrain during the summer, carry sufficient water and wear appropriate clothing and footwear, and dial 9-1-1 or activate a rescue beacon in case of an emergency.

The Border Patrol continues to warn aliens that smugglers often abandon individuals in remote areas without food, water, or guidance. These criminal organizations frequently mislead vulnerable people about the dangers ahead.

“Crossing illegally through the desert isn’t just unlawful—it’s deadly,” Chief Sean L. McGoffin added. “We don’t just want to respond to tragedies—we want to prevent them. Last summer alone, our agents conducted more than 150 rescues. With over 260 medical personnel and more than 3,100 agents in the field, we’re working hard to bring that number down this year.”

