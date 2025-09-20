CBP marks 2-year anniversary of Global Entry Mobile App
WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Global Entry Mobile Application today marks two years of transforming the arrival experience for trusted travelers worldwide since its launch Sept. 19, 2023.
“The Global Entry Mobile App demonstrates CBP’s commitment to innovation and the traveler experience,” said CBP’s Executive Director of Admissibility and Passenger Programs Matthew Davies. “In just two years, millions of trusted travelers have embraced this technology, which enhances efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of security.”
The free app, available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play, allows Global Entry members to take a photo “selfie,” which is compared to a secure gallery using facial biometrics to verify identity. Travelers then receive a mobile receipt, which they present to CBP officers to expedite processing upon arrival.
Since its debut, the Global Entry Mobile App has expanded to 80 airports, including all U.S. airports with Global Entry kiosks, and multiple CBP Preclearance locations.
Launched as part of CBP’s mission to make trusted traveler processing more efficient, the Global Entry Mobile App offers members a convenient alternative to Global Entry kiosks while reducing wait times and congestion at ports of entry. The app has been downloaded nearly 3 million times and has been used by over 1.6 million passengers to complete secure, streamlined entry into the United States.
Global Entry, one of the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler Programs, provides expedited clearance for prescreened, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. All applicants undergo rigorous background checks and in-person interviews before enrollment.
More information on Global Entry and CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs is available on the Global Entry webpage.
