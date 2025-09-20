Trump Administration delivers 4 straight months of 0 releases at the border

Nationwide crossings remain 93% lower than the peak under Biden Administration

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection released operational statistics today for August 2025 under President Trump’s border security policies.

“We are proving every day that tough, consistent enforcement works,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott. “Border crossings are at record lows, mass catch-and-release is over, and our agents are delivering results for the American people.”

Below is a snapshot of August’s key figures. Full monthly reporting can be viewed on CBP’s Stats and Summaries webpage.

Border Enforcement at Historic Levels

Illegal crossings in August remained historically low:

26,197 total encounters nationwide — 93% below the peak of the Biden administration’s 370,883.

6,319 Border Patrol apprehensions on the southwest border — 96% lower than the monthly average of the Biden administration, and less than what was apprehended in four days in August 2024

204 USBP apprehensions per day — 96% lower than the daily average under the Biden administration

Zero parole releases — compared to 10,186 released by the Border Patrol under the Biden administration along the southwest border in August 2024

Drug Interdictions That Save Lives

As the nation's border security agency, CBP is on the frontline against foreign terrorist organizations that threaten the safety and well-being of Americans by attempting to smuggle dangerous drugs into our country. CBP is uniquely positioned to detect, identify, and seize illicit drugs like fentanyl before they enter our communities.

Nationwide in August, seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana (combined, by weight) increased 9.2% from July. In August, CBP seized 755 pounds of fentanyl. Methamphetamine seizures increased 37%.

Tariff Enforcement & Economic Security

CBP plays a central role in executing the President’s tariff policy as trade enforcement and revenue collection authorities. This has included the implementation of 32 presidential tariff actions directed by the Trump administration. In August 2025 alone, CBP:

Processed $261 billion in imports

in imports Identified $29.2 billion in duties owed

From January 20 through August 31, CBP collected:

$171.3 billion from all tariffs, taxes, and fees

Through audits, targeting, and frontline import reviews, CBP is enforcing trade law and safeguarding America’s economic sovereignty.

