From Recruit to Recruiter: A Full-Circle Hiring Story

United States Army veteran Everett Turner’s journey from job seeker to recruiter with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is a testament to the transformative power of perseverance and opportunity. Turner’s military career spanned 24 years in the U.S. Army — 10 years as an air defender and 14 years as a recruiter deployed in Bosnia-Herzegovina — before retiring.

From left to right, CBP Enterprise Services Executive Assistant Commissioner Ntina Cooper, National Recruiter Everett Turner, and Director Julie Chae of CBP's National Recruitment Division.

In 2024, Turner was ready to return to a career of service and attended the DHS Career Expo. He was preparing to leave the event feeling disheartened that the positions featured did not align with his skill set. Determined not to give up, Turner decided to visit one last booth — the CBP booth — where he was introduced to Julie Chae, director of the National Recruitment Division. Little did Turner know that a brief conversation with Chae would change the course of his career. What began as a seemingly routine last stop before heading home turned into a pivotal moment that set Turner on a path to fulfillment, purpose and success. Turner recalls, “I had been retired for four years, looking for the best fit for my skill set. It’s easy as a recruiter to find someone to recruit, but I must believe in the mission.”

And believe in the mission he did. Fast forward to today, Turner is working for the Office of Human Resources Management within CBP Enterprise Services. In his role, he dedicates himself to recruiting CBP personnel, leveraging his skills and knowledge to continue giving back to his country by hiring law enforcement agents, officers and professional staff to help protect the nation. “That’s what drives me — to know that I’m still able to provide a service to this great nation.”

Chae highlighted Turner’s contributions: “CBP is growing the recruiter workforce to better meet hiring requirements. Everett brings a wealth of knowledge as a former military recruiter. We’re taking CBP recruitment to the next level with great, knowledgeable recruiters like Everett. We are fortunate to have him as part of the National Recruitment Team.”

When asked about the most rewarding aspect of the job, Turner said, “Now being on the other side of the table, given the responsibility to offer someone the opportunity to be an impactful part of our nation’s safety and security while providing a quality service to our nation, is what I’m most proud of.”

Despite celebrating his one-year mark with CBP this past June, Turner hasn’t lost his desire to keep learning and contributing — not even close. He aspires to join the CBP K-9 Peer Support Team in the coming year, driven by a desire to give back to the workforce and provide support to those navigating their journeys.

Turner is incredibly passionate about people — not just the joy he feels from being around them, but also what he learns from them along the way. As a recruiter, it’s important to understand what drives those who answer the call to work for CBP and what motivates them to stay. In Turner’s eyes, these individuals are heroes, even if they may not always realize it. He said, “When you see an agent or officer, no matter where you are, reach out, shake their hand, and say thank you.”

Everett Turner

He added, “I really enjoy recruiting for CBP. It’s rewarding just knowing that I’m giving someone an opportunity to become a hero — not one that wears a cape or flies in the sky, but a real-life hero who puts their life on the line every day for the people of this country. It’s an honor, and I take pride in doing so.”

Turner’s story is a testament to how the right connection and a chance encounter can make all the difference.

