Daily Session Report for Tuesday, July 01, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, July 1 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
July 1, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:35 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Barton.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· An annual report as required by Section 1406 of Title 25, from the Pennsylvania Department of State
regarding the report to the General Assembly on Voter Registration for 2024
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HB 1410 Professional Licensure
HB 1685 Local Government
HB 1686 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 1687 Labor And Industry
HB 1688 Labor And Industry
HB 1689 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 1690 Labor And Industry
HB 1691 Labor And Industry
HB 1692 Labor And Industry
HB 1700 Transportation
SB 766 Children And Youth
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed
From Finance Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed
From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Health Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, July 1, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
