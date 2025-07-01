Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, July 01, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, July 1 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 1, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:35 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Barton.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         An annual report as required by Section 1406 of Title 25, from the Pennsylvania Department of State

regarding the report to the General Assembly on Voter Registration for 2024

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 1410   Professional Licensure

HB 1685   Local Government

HB 1686   Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1687   Labor And Industry

HB 1688   Labor And Industry

HB 1689   Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1690   Labor And Industry

HB 1691   Labor And Industry

HB 1692   Labor And Industry

HB 1700   Transportation

                   

SB 766      Children And Youth

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 18

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 80

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 129

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 482

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 956

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1058

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed

HB 1129

From Finance Reported as Amended

HB 1234

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1261

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1319

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1358

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1505

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1532

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1574

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1575

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1599

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1676

From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed

 

 

HR 228

From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed

HR 269

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 272

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 275

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 277

From Appropriations Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 246

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 715

From Health Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, July 1, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

