Daily Session Report for Tuesday, July 01, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, July 1 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 1, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:35 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Barton.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

· An annual report as required by Section 1406 of Title 25, from the Pennsylvania Department of State

regarding the report to the General Assembly on Voter Registration for 2024

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 1410 Professional Licensure

HB 1685 Local Government

HB 1686 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1687 Labor And Industry

HB 1688 Labor And Industry

HB 1689 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1690 Labor And Industry

HB 1691 Labor And Industry

HB 1692 Labor And Industry

HB 1700 Transportation

SB 766 Children And Youth

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, July 1, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.