Agencies release fact sheet on potential of malicious activity by Iranian cyber actors 

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, FBI, Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center and the National Security Agency June 30 released a fact sheet on Iranian-affiliated cyber actors who may target U.S. devices and networks due to geopolitical tensions. The agencies said the cyber actors often exploit targets with unpatched or outdated software with known common vulnerabilities or passwords. Following the June 22 strike by the U.S. on Iranian nuclear research facilities, the agencies said they have not seen any indications of malicious cyber activity by Iranian cyber actors in response.

“Iranian-affiliated cyber actors have advanced offensive cyber capabilities which could lead to a cyberattack against the U.S.,” said Scott Gee, AHA deputy national advisor for cybersecurity and risk. “They have targeted the health care sector in the past, so hospitals are encouraged to maintain a heightened level of vigilance. This is especially important with the Fourth of July holiday approaching, since we often see heightened adversary activity around holidays.”

For more information on this or other cyber and risk issues, contact Gee at sgee@aha.org. For the latest cyber and risk resources and threat intelligence, visit aha.org/cybersecurity.