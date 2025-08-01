Submit Release
FDA announces labeling changes to opioid pain medications 

The Food and Drug Administration July 31 announced that it is requiring safety label changes to all opioid pain medications to further emphasize and explain the risks associated with long-term use. The updates include presenting clearer risk information, stronger dosing warnings, clarified language on use limits, treatment guidance and more. Manufacturers were given 30 days to submit their labeling updates to the FDA for review.

