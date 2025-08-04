CDC data finds kindergarten vaccination rates declined during 2024-25 school year

Kindergarten vaccination rates declined during the 2024-25 school year, according to data released July 31 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Coverage for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, among others, declined in more than half of all states compared to the previous school year. Additionally, exemptions from one or more vaccines among kindergartners in the U.S. increased to 3.6% from 3.3% in 2023-2024.



As of July 30, there have been 1,333 confirmed cases of measles reported by 39 states, with 29% in children under five years old, according to CDC data. Total cases in 2025 are more than four times higher than last year’s total of 285. The vaccination status of 92% of all 2025 cases is classified as “unvaccinated or unknown.”