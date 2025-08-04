Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,326 in the last 365 days.

FDA issues most serious recall for certain ventilators 

The Food and Drug Administration has identified a Class I recall of Philips Respironics V30, A30 and A40 ventilators due to the potential for serious injury or death. The company is updating use instructions due to the risk of failure in the ventilator inoperative alarm, which can cause therapy interruption or loss. The recall involves correcting the devices and does not call for removing them from where they are used or sold. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FDA issues most serious recall for certain ventilators 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more