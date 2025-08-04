FDA issues most serious recall for certain ventilators 

The Food and Drug Administration has identified a Class I recall of Philips Respironics V30, A30 and A40 ventilators due to the potential for serious injury or death. The company is updating use instructions due to the risk of failure in the ventilator inoperative alarm, which can cause therapy interruption or loss. The recall involves correcting the devices and does not call for removing them from where they are used or sold.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.