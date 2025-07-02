St. Albans Barracks / DUI Crash, LSA, Negligent Operation, and Arrest on Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2004561
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/01/2025 at 1322 hours
STREET: VT Route 105
TOWN: Sheldon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Casino Road
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Robert Rivers
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major damage to the rear end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: Not transported
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Kellie Peters
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Touareg
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Major front end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: Not transported
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police were notified of a motor vehicle crash on Route 105 in the town of Sheldon. Troopers responded to the scene and identified one of the operators as Robert Rivers (23). It was determined that the other involved operator had left the scene on foot. Troopers located the other operator shortly after and identified her as Kellie Peters (39). While speaking with Peters, Troopers observed numerous signs of impairment. Peters was subsequently placed under arrest for Suspicion of DUI and transported back to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. She was issued a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on September 8th, 2025 at 0830 hours to answer the charges of DUI Drug, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Negligent Operation.
Peters was also known to have an active warrant for her arrest stemming from a Retail Theft charge. She was lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional center on $250.00 bail and scheduled to be arraigned in the Franklin County Superior Court on July 2nd, 2025 at 1300 hours.
Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 524-5993
