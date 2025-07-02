St. Albans Barracks / DUI Crash, LSA, Negligent Operation, and Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A2004561

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/01/2025 at 1322 hours

STREET: VT Route 105

TOWN: Sheldon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Casino Road

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Robert Rivers

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major damage to the rear end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Not transported

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kellie Peters

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Touareg

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Major front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Not transported

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police were notified of a motor vehicle crash on Route 105 in the town of Sheldon. Troopers responded to the scene and identified one of the operators as Robert Rivers (23). It was determined that the other involved operator had left the scene on foot. Troopers located the other operator shortly after and identified her as Kellie Peters (39). While speaking with Peters, Troopers observed numerous signs of impairment. Peters was subsequently placed under arrest for Suspicion of DUI and transported back to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. She was issued a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on September 8th, 2025 at 0830 hours to answer the charges of DUI Drug, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Negligent Operation.

Peters was also known to have an active warrant for her arrest stemming from a Retail Theft charge. She was lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional center on $250.00 bail and scheduled to be arraigned in the Franklin County Superior Court on July 2nd, 2025 at 1300 hours.

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993