St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault of Protected Professional
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4004845
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: BCI A East - St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/30/2025 at approximately 0030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, 1270 US Route 5, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
VIOLATION: Assault of Protected Professional x 3
ACCUSED: Faith Ladue
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, VT
VICTIM: Correctional Officer Warner Chaplain
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Correctional Officer Bethany Emmons
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Correctional Officer Sarah Lewis
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Staff at the Northeast Correctional Complex reported to the Vermont State Police an assault that took place at the facility on 5/30/2025 during the intake process. Over the course of the investigation, Vermont State Police developed probable cause to charge Faith Ladue (21) of Morristown, after she assaulted two correctional officers and attempted to assault a third. Ladue was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/4/2025 at 0830
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury
Bureau of Criminal Investigation
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Office: 802-748-3111
