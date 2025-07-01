St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault of Protected Professional

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4004845

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: BCI A East - St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111





DATE/TIME: 5/30/2025 at approximately 0030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, 1270 US Route 5, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819





VIOLATION: Assault of Protected Professional x 3





ACCUSED: Faith Ladue

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, VT





VICTIM: Correctional Officer Warner Chaplain

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT





VICTIM: Correctional Officer Bethany Emmons

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT





VICTIM: Correctional Officer Sarah Lewis

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Staff at the Northeast Correctional Complex reported to the Vermont State Police an assault that took place at the facility on 5/30/2025 during the intake process. Over the course of the investigation, Vermont State Police developed probable cause to charge Faith Ladue (21) of Morristown, after she assaulted two correctional officers and attempted to assault a third. Ladue was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court at a later date.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/4/2025 at 0830

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included





*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.