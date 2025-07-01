Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault of Protected Professional

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4004845

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Evan Johnson                            

STATION: BCI A East - St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111


DATE/TIME: 5/30/2025 at approximately 0030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, 1270 US Route 5, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819


VIOLATION: Assault of Protected Professional x 3


ACCUSED: Faith Ladue                                              

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, VT


VICTIM: Correctional Officer Warner Chaplain

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT


VICTIM: Correctional Officer Bethany Emmons

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT


VICTIM: Correctional Officer Sarah Lewis

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  Staff at the Northeast Correctional Complex reported to the Vermont State Police an assault that took place at the facility on 5/30/2025 during the intake process.  Over the course of the investigation, Vermont State Police developed probable cause to charge Faith Ladue (21) of Morristown, after she assaulted two correctional officers and attempted to assault a third.  Ladue was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court at a later date.      



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/4/2025 at 0830          

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A      

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Detective Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Office: 802-748-3111

 

