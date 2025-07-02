Rutland Barracks / Agg Assault

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4004800

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 07/01/25 @ 1816

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Rd / Pleasant St

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Austin McKirryher

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/01/25 at approximately 1816 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as McKirryher. Troopers screened the operator for impairment and observed indicators of impairment. McKirryher was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. McKirryher was released with a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/04/25 @ 1000

COURT: Rutland Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.