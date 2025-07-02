Rutland Barracks / Agg Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4004800
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 07/01/25 @ 1816
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Rd / Pleasant St
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Austin McKirryher
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/01/25 at approximately 1816 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as McKirryher. Troopers screened the operator for impairment and observed indicators of impairment. McKirryher was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. McKirryher was released with a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/04/25 @ 1000
COURT: Rutland Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
