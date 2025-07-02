Submit Release
APRA receives BUSSQ independent expert report

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has received the final independent expert report on BUSS (Queensland) Pty Ltd, the trustee for The Building Unions Superannuation Scheme (Queensland) (BUSSQ). 

Under licence conditions imposed in August 2024 and varied by APRA in March 2025, BUSSQ was required to appoint an independent expert to review its fit and proper processes and expenditure management practices. 

BUSSQ is now required under the licence conditions to publish the report.

