LEAD WITH LOVE: LA STRONG SPECIAL ON JUNE 28 RAISES $721,622 FOR PROJECT ANGEL FOOD WITH HOLLYWOOD’S BRIGHTEST STARS

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Project Angel Food

Live Broadcast Features Electrifying Performances by Jennifer Holliday, Cheyenne Jackson, Em Beihold, Scott Hoying, Loren Allred Along Special Messages

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lead with Love: LA Strong, a live benefit television special presented by City National Bank and broadcast on KTLA 5, brought heart, star power, and soul to Los Angeles. The event raised $721,622 to support Project Angel Food’s mission of delivering medically tailored meals to critically ill Angelenos.

The two-hour telecast, hosted by Eric McCormack, Jessica Holmes, Loni Love, and Bianca Del Rio, featured surprise celebrity appearances, emotional storytelling, powerful musical performances, and a vibrant All-Star Phone Bank with celebrities taking donor calls live on-air. This year’s special centered on resilience in the wake of devastating wildfires that ravaged parts of Los Angeles in January.

The evening showcased standout performances by renowned artists celebrating the spirit of LA Strong. Grammy and Emmy nominee Cheyenne Jackson opened with a soulful rendition of “Feeling Good,” set against visuals of Los Angeles. Tony and Grammy winner Jennifer Holliday delivered a show-stopping performance of her iconic Broadway ballad, “And I Am Telling You.” Billboard #1 recording artist and dedicated Project Angel Food volunteer Em Beihold offered a heartfelt cover of Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow.” Grammy-winning Pentatonix vocalist Scott Hoying exclusively arranged and performed a stirring medley of “Arms of an Angel” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water” alongside Loren Allred (The Greatest Showman). Veteran musical director Michael Orland led a five-piece band, elevating the night's memorable performances.

Lead with Love: LA Strong highlighted Project Angel Food's expansive impact across the 4,571-square-mile Los Angeles County. Ann-Margret spotlighted the Antelope Valley; Edward James Olmos represented East Los Angeles; Lori Loughlin showcased the San Fernando Valley from Burbank, where she has delivered meals for four years; Steven Weber delivered meals in Culver City; Em Beihold shared experiences from South Los Angeles; volunteers were pictured packing meals in the Long Beach/South Bay area; Annie Lennox visited volunteers, while activist Mary Fisher prepared meals in Project Angel Food’s temporary Lincoln Heights kitchen in Metro Los Angeles; and Cameron Mathison revisited Altadena in the San Gabriel Valley.

Notable highlights included:

• Loni Love opening the show surrounded by volunteers, emphasizing Project Angel Food’s vital community role.

• Barbra Streisand delivering a compelling pre-recorded message in defense of Project Angel Food’s federal funding for HIV/AIDS support, asserting, “We can lift people up. We can lead with love… ensuring everyone living with HIV/AIDS knows we are with them, no matter what - there is a place for them.”

• Inspirational messages of hope from Jimmy Kimmel, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jack Black, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham.

• Jamie Lee Curtis, Chair of the Rise to the Challenge capital campaign, touring Project Angel Food’s new kitchen construction, where CEO Richard Ayoub revealed the volunteer orientation room which will bear her name.

• Cameron Mathison’s emotional return to Altadena, devastated by the Eaton Fire, where he lost his home, highlighting client Orna’s story and Project Angel Food’s unwavering support. Her niece Aria gratefully shared, "It was at a time when we needed you, and you were here for us. That doesn't go unnoticed."

• Ann-Margret and Edward James Olmos sharing personal anecdotes during "Guess That Mystery Star."

• Bianca Del Rio’s lively hosting of the All-Star Phone Bank, featuring humorous interactions with celebrities including Luenell, Amy Yasbeck, Michael Hitchcock, Tim Bagley, Lawrence Zarian, Gregory Zarian, Cameron Mathison, and Cheyenne Jackson doing double duty, esulting in record-breaking number of live in-show donations, doubling last year’s number.

• Diana Rodriguez, executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at City National Bank, presenting a check for $100,000 to Project Angel Food on behalf of City National.

• Additional musical highlights included:

o Foreigner performing “I Want to Know What Love Is.” •

o Air Supply singing “Lost in Love.”

o Richard Marx performing “Right Here Waiting.”

Executive produced by Emmy-winning veteran Brad Bessey along with Michael Levitt, Richard Ayoub, KTLA’s Marcus Smith, Jacob Burch, Chris Reilly, and Mark McBride (sponsorships), the event was filled with surprises, energy, and heartfelt moments.

Bessey remarked, “Fire might destroy homes, but it can’t destroy the human spirit. Lead with Love: LA Strong captured the resilience, humanity, and heart of Los Angeles at its best. I am deeply humbled by the Hollywood community’s incredible generosity, particularly, as a life-long fan, Ms. Streisand’s swift and powerful response.”

Ayoub added, “In our six-year history, no other show has embodied Project Angel Food’s mission of delivering hope, healing, and unwavering support more profoundly. We are grateful to KTLA and City National Bank for making this night possible.”

Donations continue to be accepted at angelfood.org/lovela.

Sponsors included City National Bank, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino and Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, which sponsored the Yaamava’ Performance Stage, Herb Ritts Foundation, The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, and Ralphs/Food4Less Foundation.

ABOUT LEAD WITH LOVE Created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lead with Love has become one of Los Angeles’ most inspiring televised events. Nominated for three L.A. Area Emmys, the special has raised nearly six million dollars for Project Angel Food, featuring over 200 celebrity appearances, including Oprah Winfrey, Richard Gere, Magic Johnson, Ringo Starr, Elton John, and Sharon Stone.

ABOUT PROJECT ANGEL FOOD Founded in 1989, Project Angel Food nourishes the health and spirit of vulnerable people facing critical and life-threatening illnesses by preparing and delivering medically tailored meals with love, care, and dignity. More than 1.5 million medically tailored meals are prepared and delivered annually to over 6,240 critically ill individuals in Los Angeles County—19 million meals to date. Construction is underway on Project Angel Food’s Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus, which will double the charity’s meal capacity to keep up with growing demand. Consistently awarded a four-star rating by Charity Navigator, 89 cents of every dollar directly funds meal programs.

To learn more or donate, visit: www.angelfood.org.

Photos are by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Project Angel Food: https://dam.gettyimages.com/selects/project-angel-foods-lead-with-love-6

Lead with Love: LA Strong clips courtesy of KTLA/Project Angel Food: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/1osfpxjfb84lgaje0q71e/AJMmwm95AY9B8sjW3y7hBok?rlkey=gk8kqnc4jimb9oydumqv7ivxa&e=1&st=m4aeirag&dl=0

